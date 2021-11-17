MARITIMT
GOT Skogsøy builds for Barentsfisk
Publisert: 17.11.2021 kl. 11.00 | Oppdatert: 17.11.2021 kl. 11.17
Here is the eleventh order list for 2021. Among others who have received new contracts are GOT Skogsøy, Grovfjord Mek. Verksted and Vard. Brattvaag. To read more about the current order situation you can find the complete list here.
The order list for Norwegian shipyards is presented in every issue of Maritimt Magasin and is also published on our website. Changes from the previous list are marked in red. The list is updated in cooperation with Oddgeir Refvik, manager and prime mover of the online community Norsk Skipsfarts Forum.
In the magazine you can find further lists: an order list for Norwegian shipowners and an order list for cruise companies. You can also subscribe to digital order lists here.
The order list for Norwegian shipyards is presented in every issue of Maritimt Magasin and is also published on our website. Changes from the previous list are marked in red. The list is updated in cooperation with Oddgeir Refvik, manager and prime mover of the online community Norsk Skipsfarts Forum.
In the magazine you can find further lists: an order list for Norwegian shipowners and an order list for cruise companies. You can also subscribe to digital order lists here.
Relaterte artikler
-
GOT Skogsøy bygger for Barentsfisk14 timer siden
-
Ingen nye ordrer til norske verft4 uker siden
-
Dobbel Grieg til Promek1 måned siden
-
Vaagland Båtbyggeri bygger forskningsfartøy2 måneder siden
-
Fosen Yard har signert to nye intensjonsavtaler4 måneder siden
-
Måløy Verft er tilbake på listen igjen5 måneder siden
Kommenter denne artikkelen