More contracts to Headway

Headway's OceanGuard FGSS has obtained AiP certificates issued by major Classes such as DNV, ABS, BV, RS, RINA, NK, etc. Illustration: Headway

Recently, Headway Technology Group Co., Ltd. has entered into a contract with Tai Xin Sheng Shipping Co., Ltd. to supply OceanGuard® Marine Fuel Supply System (FGSS) for 2 ships of "Type 130" Bulk Carriers navigating on Yangtze River with the turn-key product and technical solution.

Giant step Powered by two dual-fuel main engines and two LNG generators, the "Type 130" Bulk Carrier is a giant step in implementing China's "Clear water and green mountains Theory" and "30/60" emission control strategy. Recognized as LNG-Powered ships, "Type 130" ships have the priority to pass the navigation lock in the Three Gorges waters, which increased the utilization rate of the navigation locks by more than 30%. Headway tailor-made a Self Pressurization Built-Up FGSS including integrated auxiliary systems that provide a sailing range of 400 nautical miles. The FGSS adopted a vacuum fuel tank with multi-layer windings to best balance the isolation and weight. In addition, the integrated Fuel Heater further ensures a more reasonable operation space for the crew.

LNG Headway provided a comprehensive solution to remove customer's concerns, especially the start-up of LNG powered generator at berth." said the FGSS project leader of Headway, "Meanwhile, Headway further extended the scope of supply by including Gas Valve Unit into the one-stop solution. " The OceanGuard FGSS fitted on "Type 130" bulk carriers have passed the joint operational test & evaluation conducted by the main engine manufacturer with excellent compatibility and dependability.



Headway's OceanGuard FGSS has obtained AiP certificates issued by major Classes such as DNV, ABS, BV, RS, RINA, NK, etc. The system is also the first one in the industry to obtain the Functional Safety Certificate.

Green shipping The cooperation with Tai Xin Sheng Shipping is another milestone on Headway's campaign in green shipping. The company is determined to be an impetus for maritime decarbonization. With the upcoming Marine Fuel Supply System for LPG, methanol, and ammonia, Headway is contributing to green and sustainable shipping.