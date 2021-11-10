Three Baltic Sea ports have invested in onshore power

The final part of the puzzle is in place to make it possible for the ferries operating on the Helsinki - Tallinn route to connect to onshore power. All of the ferries operating on other routes between the ports, Stockholm – Helsinki and Stockholm – Tallinn, already connect to onshore power at the quayside. Photo: Ports of Stockholm/ Per-Erik Adamsson

Large numbers of goods and passengers are transported daily between the ports in Stockholm, Helsinki and Tallinn. The three Baltic Sea ports in collaboration have each invested in onshore power electricity connections that will significantly reduce the emission of air pollutants from vessels at the quayside.



In a collaboration to agree standards and solutions, the three Baltic Sea ports in Stockholm, Helsinki and Tallinn have invested in onshore power connections at each of the ports. Now the final part of the puzzle is in place to make it possible for the ferries operating on the Helsinki - Tallinn route to connect to onshore power. All of the ferries operating on other routes between the ports, Stockholm – Helsinki and Stockholm – Tallinn, already connect to onshore power at the quayside.



COORDINATED ENVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVE

“The ferry services between our neighbouring countries function as a bridge across the Baltic Sea. The passenger and goods supply routes are important, and every year 380,000 haulage vehicles or trailers are transported by ferry between the ports in Stockholm, Helsinki and Tallinn. The onshore power connections at the Värtahamnen Port are part of an important coordinated environmental initiative with other Baltic Sea ports to achieve our environmental goals,” explains Mayor of Stockholm Anna König Jerlmyr.



Investment in onshore power connection is an important element in achieving the ambitious sustainability goals that the ports and cities have agreed on. This contributes significantly to reducing emission of greenhouse gasses and air pollutant emissions by the ferries when they are at the quayside. Some of the ferries have been connected to onshore power at the quays for a number of years.



WILL SOON BE CONNECTED

This collaboration means that all of the ferries operating services between the three ports will soon be connected to onshore power. The reduction of greenhouse gases as a result of the ferries operating between the three ports connecting to onshore power is estimated to be more than 18,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.



“One of the most important strategic goals for the Port of Helsinki is to be a role model for sustainable development. Reduction of emissions requires concrete actions. These investments in onshore power are proof of our determination to achieve our goals,” says Ville Haapasaari, CEO at Port of Helsinki Ltd.



“Slowing down the acceleration of climate change will depend on every company’s current activities. As the important transport and logistics hubs by the Baltic Sea, the biggest ports have a clear responsibility to ensure that the air is cleaner at the ports as well as in the urban surroundings. Considering the improved air quality and reduced noise pollution, onshore power supply is a great project not only for all citizens and visitors of Tallinn, but also for the ship operators, who can positively contribute to the development of the city environment through this project,” states Valdo Kalm, CEO at Port of Tallinn.



HUGELY IMPORTANT

The ferries function as a bridge between the neighbouring countries and are hugely important for the supply of goods and transport of passengers. Under normal circumstances (times of non-pandemic) there are 200 cargo-loaded ferry sailings a week in total between the three ports. Each year approximately 4,500,000 tonnes of freight, or 380,000 haulage vehicles/trailers and 12 million passengers travel by ferry between the three capital cities.



For many years all of the ferries have offloaded sewage and recycled waste sorted-at-source in the respective ports. All of the ports work actively with environmental goals and various types of improvement initiatives.

