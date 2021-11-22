New Krill Trawler from Tersan

The Krill Trawler to be built for Rimfrost. Photo: Tersan.

Tersan Shipyard has launched their 99th New Building Vessel, NB1099; Krill Trawler to be built for Rimfrost ,in cooperation with Westcon Shipyard.



The Kongsberg designed 120 meters Krill trawler is being built to carry out krill fishing operations in Antarctic. She will be a green vessel satisfying the standards for IMO’s Polar Code, low emission and achieving the sustainable energy usage. The vessel which will have an optimised diesel-electric propulsion system based on low-sulphur diesel with exhaust gas treatment will ensures minimal emissions and optimum operation.



She will have accommodation for 60 people on board. Tersan is planning to deliver the vessel by the 1st half of 2022.



TERSAN SHIPYARD

Tersan is one of Turkey’s largest new building shipyard employing about 6.000 people in two shipyards, in Istanbul and in Yalova and with a track record of building more than 90 ships. The yard is specialized in building technologically advanced offshore, fishing and other types of vessels for their international customers, mostly from Northern Europe.



Tersan is a diversified shipbuilder whom has gained considerable experience in building of LNG and battery operated vessels besides number of value-added niche new-built ships of many types and sizes. Tersan has been awarded as the export leader of Turkey in its new shipbuilding sector seven consecutive years in the last eight years.