World’s First Zero-emission Fuel Tanker

Artist’s impression of the world’s first zero-emission fuel tanker, the MS Green Ammonia, to be designed for Grieg Edge by Sembcorp Marine’s wholly-owned subsidiary LMG Marin AS. Illustration: Grieg Edge

LMG Marin AS (LMG Marin), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Marine Ltd, has secured a contract to design the world’s first green ammonia-fuelled tanker, the MS Green Ammonia, for Grieg Edge, the dedicated innovation unit of the Grieg Maritime Group.



Powered by green ammonia, the zero-emission vessel will transport and distribute green ammonia fuel from a production facility in Berlevåg, Norway, to Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole from 2024, replacing coal-fired power.



Conventional ammonia, also known as grey ammonia, is manufactured by mixing hydrogen and atmospheric nitrogen under pressure, with the production of every tonne of grey ammonia producing two tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2), negating its green benefits. In contrast, green ammonia is produced with hydrogen derived from water electrolysis powered by renewable sources of energy such as wind and solar, making it an environmentally-friendly fuel.



APPRECIATE THE OPPORTUNITY

LMG Marin Managing Director Mr Torbjørn Bringedal said, “LMG Marin is pleased to be selected by Grieg Edge to provide design services for MS Green Ammonia. We appreciate the opportunity to work with Grieg Edge who is at the forefront of developing new business opportunities within the maritime industry with sustainability as a pre-requisite. Together with Grieg Edge, we are excited in pursuing new green technologies and making it a future reality.”



Sembcorp Marine President & CEO Mr Wong Weng Sun added, “As LMG Marin commences design work on the world’s first green ammonia-fuelled tanker, it is able to leverage the Group’s integrated marine and offshore engineering capabilities, deep R&D domain expertise and technological bench strength in designing and building high-performance and specialised vessels.”



FOCUS ON RENEWABLES

Since 2015, Sembcorp Marine has embarked on a strategic business transformation to re-balance its product solutions portfolio with an increasing focus on renewables and other green solutions. In tandem with its diversification into renewables, the Group is also a champion of ocean sustainability and is a founding member of the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD).



As a founding member, Sembcorp Marine has been invited to contribute its experience in a study initiated by GCMD to define safety and operational envelopes for an ammonia bunkering pilot in Singapore. Sembcorp Marine’s involvement underpins its commitment to work together with industry stakeholders to enhance Singapore’s status as a major marine fuel bunkering hub. This pioneering effort also supports the International Maritime Organization’s goal to halve shipping greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 relative to 2008 levels.



Mr Wong said, “The world’s energy transition is underway and the marine industry has been proactive in driving the industry forward towards a greener future. This exciting period of change also opens up new business possibilities and opportunities. Sembcorp Marine is determined to leverage its deep engineering expertise and state-of-the-art facilities to create green waves for a more sustainable offshore and marine industry, globally.”

