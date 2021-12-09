Vard wins new North Star contract for an additional SOV

North Star

North Star Group comprises the divisions North Star renewables, North Star Shipping and Boston Putford. It is the largest offshore emergency support vessel operator in the North Sea, employs 1,400 personnel, and has been supporting the oil and gas sector for the past four decades.

Its offshore support vessel fleet boasts 44 vessels and provides continuous infrastructure support services across more than 50 North Sea installations.

By combining safety, service and quality, the company delivers exceptional levels of support to its clients in one of world’s most challenging and demanding

Dogger Bank Wind Farm

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Dogger Bank is an isolated sandbank within the central to southern North Sea spanning UK, German, Danish and Dutch waters.

Dogger Bank is being developed in three 1.2GW phases, called Dogger Bank A, B and C. Dogger Bank A and B are joint ventures between SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Eni.

Dogger Bank C is a joint venture between Equinor and SSE Renewables.

SSE Renewables is lead operator for the development and construction of Dogger Bank and Equinor will be lead operator for the duration of the operational phase.

Vard

Vard is one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels.

Headquartered in Norway and with approximately 8,200 employees, Vard operates shipbuilding facilities in Norway, Romania, Brazil and Vietnam.

Through its specialized subsidiaries, Vard develops power and automation systems, deck handling equipment, and vessel accommodation solutions, and provides design and engineering services to the global maritime industry.

Vard’s long shipbuilding traditions, cutting-edge innovation and technology coupled with its global operations and track record in constructing complex and highly customized vessels have earned it recognition from industry players and enabled it to build strong relationships with its customers.

The majority shareholder of Vard is Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. Headquartered in Trieste, Italy.

FINCANTIERI is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, and a global leader in cruise ship design and reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, the Group today has a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and over 20,000 employees.

Vard Vung Tau

Vard Vung Tau is an advanced and fully integrated facility designed to undertake the entire shipbuilding process, from hull construction to final vessel outfitting.

The company was established in 2006/2007, with the yard opening for business in 2010.

Since then, it has delivered a broad range of offshore and specialized vessels, with all projects completed to agreed schedules.

North Star has secured a long-term charter contract to deliver an additional ship boasting its new hybrid-powered renewables fleet to support the third phase of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm. The vessel will be built and delivered by Vard, scheduled for delivery to North Star in Q4 2024.Dogger Bank is currently under construction by joint-venture partners SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni and when completed will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.North Star CEO Matthew Gordon says: “Securing the final SOV contract required for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm development for at least the next decade is fantastic news. Together with Vard, we have designed a sustainable renewables fleet that elevates SOVs into a new era of comfort, safety, reliability, and workability. The technology onboard includes low fuel consumption, digital decision support technology, advanced propulsion systems, hybrid power management and a waste heat recovery system. Coupled with the well-planned recreation and accommodation areas, they will provide a superior home-from-home living space for the offshore wind technicians working offshore. We look forward to a successful build with Vard and delivering these next generation vessels on schedule.”Vard’s CEO Alberto Maestrini says: “We would like to congratulate North Star for the fourth contract of the complete vessel package for Dogger Bank Wind Farm, and at the same time thank North Star for choosing Vard as partner to design and build their hybrid-powered renewables fleet. We are honored of having all four SOVs in our portfolio, and it confirms that our investments in the renewable energy field are right both for our customers and for Vard. Together we continue our contribution to a sustainable future, actively working to get to zero emission.”Runar Vågnes, SVP Sales & Marketing in Vard, has been responsible for the commercial process for the North Star projects in Vard. He says: “The close and resourceful cooperation with the North Star team, involving the end users, shipowner, designer, suppliers, and the shipyard alike, has led to innovative SOV designs for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm we can all be proud of. This, and the trust and confidence developed during the project, has led to a welcome new building contract of a fourth vessel for the field.”The Vard 4 12 design is developed by Vard Design in Ålesund. The SOV for North Star has been developed to handle corrective maintenance services on the Dogger Bank C wind arrays, in the harsh North Sea environment more than 130 kilometres off the north-east coast of England. The vessel is tailored to meet the North Star’s expectations for optimal standards of workability, comfort, safety, and sustainability.In the development phase, it has been a high focus on the vessel’s environmental footprint and operability, to include a hybrid battery solution and prepare for carbon-neutral operations. Another key design element has been to ensure efficient logistics. The vessel will have a height-adjustable, motion-compensated gangway with elevator system, a height-adjustable boat transfer system, as well as a 3D-compensated crane for cargo transfer.The new SOV will be 78 metres in length with a beam of 19 metres and have an accommodation for 60 persons in single cabins.For optimal efficiency, the hybrid vessel will be equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system, highly efficient main propellers, and tunnel thrusters with permanent magnet electric motors in combination with SeaQ solutions supplied by Vard Electro in Norway.The SOV will feature a fully integrated SeaQ Energy Storage System Solution in combination with SeaQ Integrated Automation System (IAS), SeaQ Power Management system (PMS), SeaQ Energy Management System (EMS), and SeaQ Green Pilot (energy monitoring system) for improved operational performance and reduced environmental footprint. The set-up makes it possible to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, in addition to enhance responsiveness and safety.The SOV is scheduled for delivery from Vard’s shipyard Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam in 2024. The shipyard has a broad portfolio of vessels for the offshore and renewables market.