High-voltage shore power system for cruise ships in Haugesund

Havnekraft AS will establish a high-voltage shore power system for cruise ships in Haugesund. Photo: Karmsund havn.

Havnekraft AS will establish a high-voltage shore power system for cruise ships in Haugesund. The facility will also be prepared for other vessels visiting the port outside the cruise season, which provides a highly flexible solution for the port and visiting vessels. Planned delivery of the facility is the end of 2022.



Havnekraft AS, owned by Haugaland Kraft and Port of Karmsund, has awarded PSW Power & Automation the contract for a high voltage shore power solution with a capacity of up to 16MVA according to IEC 80005-1. The contract includes a technical solution and electrical infra-structure which enable low voltage connection by other vessels outside the cruise season.



PSW Power & Automation will design, assemble, and test the complete system in their facilities at Ågotnes before it is shipped to Haugesund for installation and commissioning.



IMPORTANT CONTRIBUTOR

“Havnekraft will be an important contributor for the owners to achieve their high ambitions in technology and sustainability. For the region to continue to be one of the largest cruise ports in Norway, it is important that we get a shore power solution in place. We have been working for a long time to get a shore power solution for cruise ships in place, and this will be the most important individual measure to reduce emissions from operations at the local port sections” says Tine Osmundsen, chairman in Havnekraft. “The solution on Garpeskjær quay will annually be able to supply over a hundred cruises vessels with shore power as well as other vessels outside the cruise season. With the system ordered from PSW Power & Automation, we will have a flexible system with high utilization. We have high expectations to this delivery and look forward to connecting the first ship to shore power.”



SIGNIFICANT CONTRACT

"This is a significant contract for us," says Eirik Sørensen, General Manager in PSW Power & Automation and confirms the unique position PSW has within decarbonizaton of the shipping industry. "We are proud to contribute to another green harbor in Norway."



Norway has come a long way in terms of establishing shore power solutions and have an exceptional position worldwide with the high competence within this special field. By connecting cruise ships to shore power, major reductions in both emissions and noise are achieved, in addition to the effect of reduced operating and maintenance costs.