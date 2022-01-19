Norwegian Electric Systems to Turkey

About Norwegian Electric Systems AS

Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES) s a total supplier off sustainable Energy Design and Smart Control for a wide range of vessels for the global marine market.

We are a committed partner for safe shipping, lower emissions and added value for our customers.

Our focus is to be a collaborator and a system supplier, designing optimal propulsion systems for vessels and control systems to ensure safety by smart and easy operation.

NES is a supplier of sustainable energy design and smart control systems for a wide range of vessels for the global marine market. It designs and delivers propulsion systems and smart control systems for vessels, either as stand-alone products or as an integrated solution from bridge to thruster.“We already supply a lot of equipment to Turkish shipyards. Setting up a local company and operation here is about having boots on the ground to enable even smoother customer dialogue and operational support,” says Geir Larsen, managing director of NES.The new company’s office will be based in Istanbul, in close proximity to the renowned shipyards in Istanbul and Yalova, will provide local sales, service and commissioning support.Mert Ünlüsan has been appointed as managing director of NES Turkey and will head up the Turkish operation. Ünlüsan has more than 15 years’ experience from the Turkish shipbuilding market. He was the former managing director of BMA Technology in Turkey.In addition, Mustafa Utlu has been appointed technical manager of the NES Turkey team. Utlu has more than 20 years’ experience from design, sales and engineering at various electrical system integrators. Prior to joining NES Turkey, he was operations director at BMA Technology.“Being located around the corner from the big Turkish shipyards will allow us to provide an even more cost-efficient service offering, which will hopefully make us an even more attractive supplier to the local yards,” adds Geir Larsen.NES, which is a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA listed on Euronext Growth Oslo, is headquartered in Bergen, Norway, with additional Norwegian offices in Ålesund and Egersund.