MARITIMT
New shipyards enters the order list
Publisert: 02.02.2022 kl. 12.00
Here is the second order list for 2022. Among others who have received new contracts are Grovfjord Båtbyggeri, Heim Maritime, Larsnes Mek. Verksted, Lektor Marin, Proas and Aas Mek. Verksted. To read more about the current order situation you can find the complete list here.
The order list for Norwegian shipyards is presented in every issue of Maritimt Magasin and is also published on our website. Changes from the previous list are marked in red. The list is updated in cooperation with Oddgeir Refvik, manager and prime mover of the online community Norsk Skipsfarts Forum.
In the magazine you can find further lists: an order list for Norwegian shipowners and an order list for cruise companies. You can also subscribe to digital order lists here.
The order list for Norwegian shipyards is presented in every issue of Maritimt Magasin and is also published on our website. Changes from the previous list are marked in red. The list is updated in cooperation with Oddgeir Refvik, manager and prime mover of the online community Norsk Skipsfarts Forum.
In the magazine you can find further lists: an order list for Norwegian shipowners and an order list for cruise companies. You can also subscribe to digital order lists here.
Relaterte artikler
-
Nye verft inn på ordrelisten1 time siden
-
Bris valgte Brødrene Aa4 uker siden
-
Jarle Bergs Sønner bygger Jarle Berg1 måned siden
-
GOT Skogsøy bygger for Barentsfisk2 måneder siden
-
Ingen nye ordrer til norske verft3 måneder siden
-
Dobbel Grieg til Promek4 måneder siden
Kommenter denne artikkelen