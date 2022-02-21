Tersan has signed contract for new Freezer Stern Trawler

Tersan Shipyard has announced a new contract for construction of a clean-design, purpose-built, 80-meters long stern trawler to be built for Niqitaq Fisheries from Canada. She will be the 3rd vessel that Tersan Shipyard built for a Canadian Customer until today.



80 meters long and 18 meters wide vessel will be built and arranged for single and twin trawl operations to catch Greenland halibut and shrimps. The frozen catch will be stored in her freezer holds after processing and freezing. Having a capacity of 1,320 tons of frozen-at-sea Halibut or 930 tons of shrimp, the vessel will be outfitted and equipped for fishing in the North Atlantic and polar areas including NEAFAC, NAFO and ICES regulatory areas.



Designed by Skipsteknisk, she will be built under supervision of DNV Class Society. With spacious leaving areas and social amenities, the vessel will be able to comfortably host 38 people on board.



LEADING COMMERCIAL FISHING ENTERPRISE

Niqitaq Fisheries is a fully owned subsidiary of Baffin Fisheries Company from Canada which was incorporated at 2001. The company is a leading commercial fishing enterprise in Northern Canada, harvesting more than 10,000 tons of Greenland Halibut (turbot) and cold-water shrimp annually. Their current fleet consists of three factory fishing vessels while the new one will be the fourth and the biggest.



Tersan is one of Turkey’s largest new building shipyard employing about 5.500 people in two shipyards, in Istanbul and in Yalova and with a track record of building more than 100 ships. The yard is specialized in building technologically advanced offshore, fishing, passenger and other types of vessels for their international customers, mostly from Northern Europe. Tersan is a diversified shipbuilder whom has gained considerable experience in building of LNG and battery operated vessels besides number of value-added niche new-built ships of many types and sizes. Tersan has been awarded as the export leader of Turkey in its new shipbuilding sector for seven years in the last eight years.

