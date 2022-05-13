Seasystems wins yet another mooring contract

This is a substantial contract for Scana, with a value of more than NOK 50 million. The delivery consists of mooring equipment such as dual axis chain stoppers, chain handling systems and winches. The FPSO will be rebuilt. Integration of the mooring system will be conducted at a yard in Dubai. For Seasystems, the project starts at once and will be delivered in the second quarter of 2023.“Our mooring solutions are in demand. This is shown both in the strong order intake we have experienced so far this year and in the many inquiries we receive for new deliveries,” Styrk Bekkenes, CEO of Scana, says.Mooring systems is Seasystems’ main focus area, and over the last ten years the company has delivered more than ten major systems to customers within the traditional oil and gas market, as well as growing markets like the LNG industry, aquaculture and floating offshore wind.“Seasystems has worked systematically to develop hardy and cost-effective mooring solutions, and we now see good results from this work,” Torkjell Lisland, MD at Seasystems, states.