Damen builds a series of harbour tugs for Swedish FMV

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components.

By integrating systems we create innovative, high quality platforms, which provide customers with maximum added value.

Core values are fellowship, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship and stewardship. Our goal is to become the world’s most sustainable shipbuilder, via digitalisation, standardisation and serial construction of our vessels.

Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.



The tender that FMV (Försvarets Materielverk, the organisation that acquires all necessary equipment for the Swedish armed forces) wrote for ice class tenders was won by Damen. A trusted partner was needed that could deliver vessels of proven performance. Standardised designs by Damen ensure this reliability and allow for the extensive range of optional equipment that the operators in the naval harbours require.Along with the options mentioned, heating and airconditioning, a galley with settee and toilet will complete crew safety and comfort aboard. The twin screw tug will be powered by two Volvo D13 MH engines. Exhaust silencing, SCR (selective catalyc reduction – to remove nitrogen dioxide from exhaust gasses) and soot filters will ensure IMO Tier III compliance. An auxiliary generator delivers extra electric power needed for crane handling. Bilge cooling ducts transfer engine heat into the waters from a closed loop system, without take-in of surface water in which ice particles could block the engine cooling system. The push knee on the tugs’ bows will be adapted to navigating in ice.Mr Patric Hjorth, Director Naval Division, said: “This is the second order FMV placed with Damen Shipyards. This series of new harbour tugs is part of our fleet renewal program. Damen has proven to be the right partner for this project. Their experience with state of the art tug boats as well the ability to maintain the vessel during their lifetime and deliver excellent service from their local yard in Sweden has positioned them well to support and advise us in our mission to provide the Swedish Navy with reliable and smooth sailing vessels.”Martin Verstraaten, Damen Sales Manager, said: “Throughout the tender process, the collaboration between all parties has been excellent. Implementing FMV's special demands in our proven design and combining our operational knowledge and shipbuilding experience has resulted in a compliant solution that offers real value for money.”The four vessels will be built at the Albwardy Damen yard in Dubai. This yard recently completed construction of six Stan Tug 1606 vessels. The lengthened design for FMV will profit from the building experience at the yard. FMV previously ordered two Damen ASD 3010 ice class tugs, positive experience with these vessels as well as the cooperation with Damen played a role in their choice to select Damen for the construction of these four STu 1706 ICE tugs. The lengthened tugs for FMV get their own type name. The vessels are to operate in the Stockholm harbour (2x) and in Karlskrona (2x). Two more ice class tugs of the same design are on option, these are to operate in the western parts of Sweden. The Damen Oskarshamnsvarvet in the south-east of Sweden will act as a service hub for the FMV tugs.The four Stan Tugs will be delivered in Sweden by the end of 2023.