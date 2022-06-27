PTG expands to the UK

A complete portfolio of sustainable temperature and energy solutions for the seafood market, production in Norway and a nationwide service network mean that PTG meets customer requirements for quality, short delivery times and delivery precision.

Its name derives from the initials of holding company Perfect Temperature Group and the group's slogan – the value of perfect temperature.



“We’re establishing ourselves in Scotland to provide service locally for our existing customers in the fishing fleet and land-based fish farming,” says Terje Arnesen, CEO of PTG. “In addition, we want to strengthen our local sales and marketing of our products and solutions for the Scottish seafood market.”Julian Ramsey has been employed as general manager for the newly established PTG UK Ltd company. He has more than 30 years of technical and management experience from the maritime industry, including head of MacGregor's fishery division in Peterhead, Scotland, since 2007. Ramsey will take up his new post on 1 August this year.He says that no decision has yet been taken on where the PTG office will be located, but that this will be done during the summer. In addition to choosing a location, one of Ramsey’s first tasks will be to recruit more local service personnel for PTG UK.PTG’s main markets in Scotland will be in the marine and industrial sectors, with such solutions as RSW systems for cooling seawater on ships, heat pumps, and freezing and ice production systems.The company is particularly interested in being able to service the pelagic and whitefish fleets, land-based fish farming, fish slaughterers, process industry on land and, to some extent, well boats and the rest of the aquaculture industry.“We’re considering several alternative locations, with Peterhead or Fraserburgh among the most relevant,” says Ramsey. “Peterhead is the largest whitefish port in Europe in terms of landing value, and includes a pelagic fleet and some large processing plants.“Fraserburgh is home to a very large fleet of Scottish pelagic, prawn and whitefish trawlers. Since we’re also close to Aberdeen, we are only an hour's flight from Shetland where a significant part of the Scottish pelagic fleet is based as well as a significant whitefish fleet.”He adds that no single best-possible location really exists where service and sales to the aquaculture industry are concerned, since the facilities are spread around the entire Scottish coast.“But no matter where we choose to be in Scotland, we will certainly be able to offer a prompt and efficient service to any and all of PTG’s customers in the aquaculture industry on the Scottish mainland,” he concludes.