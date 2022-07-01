Groundbreaking in hydrogen at Stockholm Norvik Port

About CMB.TECH

CMB.TECH is a cleantech company that builds, owns, operates & designs large marine and industrial applications that run on hydrogen and ammonia.

CMB.TECH also offers hydrogen and ammonia fuel to its customers, either through own production or by sourcing it from third party producers.

About Ports of Stockholm

Ports of Stockholm is one of the world's largest passenger ports and one of Sweden's largest freight ports.

Ports of Stockholm has ports in Stockholm, Norrtälje and Nynäshamn.

Ports of Stockholm and CMB.TECH have initiated a partnership for a unique major hydrogen collaboration at Stockholm Norvik Port. The investment means the start of being able to offer customers and collaboration partners the possibility to convert to hydrogen, by building a hydrogen fuelling station adjacent to the port. In the initial phase, port vehicles will be converted to run on green hydrogen. The first hydrogen-fuelled terminal truck is planned to be in operation at Stockholm Norvik Port in 2023.“Hydrogen will play a crucial role in converting to fossil fuel-free transport, both on land and at sea. We are therefore extremely pleased to announce this partnership with CMB.TECH and this drive for hydrogen. This is entirely aligned with the ambitious environmental goals of Ports of Stockholm for operations to be fossil fuel-free by 2030,” explains Anna König Jerlmyr, Mayor of Stockholm.CMB.TECH is a key player in offering hydrogen solutions, and has extensive experience of the shipping and transport sectors.“Being able to enter into this partnership with Ports of Stockholm at the new freight port, Stockholm Norvik, is a pleasure. This is the first port in Sweden we have worked with, and we hope to be able to contribute with our knowledge and experience in converting from diesel to hydrogen. This provides entirely new possibilities to further develop Stockholm Norvik Port as the climate-smart port it already is,” states Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB.TECH.The hydrogen ambition is one stage in the development to use more climate-smart fuels for overland transport and shipping. Sweden’s most climate-smart and sustainable port will become even more sustainable.Ports of Stockholm works actively, long-term and strategically to achieve sustainable port operations and shipping and has set high environmental targets. Ports of Stockholm has been awarded quality and environmental ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification. This means that the company works in a structured and systematic way to achieve continuous improvements and reduce environmental impacts. The company also reports sustainability according to Core level GRI Standards.