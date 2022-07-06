New Arctic Factory Trawler; Gadus

Tersan Shipyard:

Tersan is one of Turkey’s largest new building shipyard employing more than 6000 people in two shipyards, in Istanbul and in Yalova and with a track record of building more than 100 ships.

The yard is specialized in building technologically advanced offshore, fishing, passenger and other types of vessels for their international customers, mostly from Northern Europe.

Tersan is a diversified shipbuilder whom has gained considerable experience in building of LNG and battery operated vessels besides number of value-added niche new-built ships of many types and sizes.

Tersan has been awarded as the export leader of Turkey in its new shipbuilding sector for eight time in te last nine years.

88,10 meters long and 18,30 meters wide fishing vessel will be an advanced, technologically sophisticated factory trawler capable for triple trawling. She will be outfitted with a shrimp factory, an advanced fillet factory and a fishmeal and fish oil plant. In addition there will be arrangement for freezing of pelagic species on the vessel.The Skipsteknik designed vessel will have accommodation for 43 people on board with spacious and comfortable living places. She will be capable for efficiently trawling in icy and arctic waters and planned to be delivered in the last quarter of 2022.“We are pleased and proud to have the chance to work together with P/F JFK for this significant project” stated Mr. Osman Nurettin Paksu, the Chairman of the Board of Tersan. He continued with “The effectiveness date of the project was the beginning of the covid pandemic and this project provided us a separate source of motivation, strength and happiness .For this reason, she has a special importance for us.”