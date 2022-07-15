Ground-breaking on the route to zero-emission

The new vessels will be built in carbon fiber, they will be 40,6 meters long, with a passenger capacity of 130 + cargo. Illustration: Brødrene Aa

Brødrene Aa has signed a contract with Norwegian ferry operator Norled for the construction of two new electric high-speed passenger ferries.



The new vessels will be built in carbon fiber, they will be 40,6 meters long, with a passenger capacity of 130 + cargo. The vessels will be equipped with a battery pack of 4 MWh, which will enable them to operate fully electric in 30 knots. The route operation itself requires a service speed of 28 knots, in which the vessels will have an operating range of over 60 NM fully electric.



This is a ground-breaking project on the route to zero-emission, where a high-speed vessel operation in a demanding route on the Norwegian coast is being electrified. Thirty knots all-electric is a milestone for a high-speed vessel, and the vessels will be a reference for the roll-out of zero emission high-speed ferries in the years to come.

We appreciate the good collaboration we have established with Norled through the concept development period, and we look forward to strengthening this partnership further into the construction period.



SOLID EXPERIENCE

Brødrene Aa have already gained solid experience in building battery-electric vessels.

The first hybrid electric boat, Vision of the Fjords, was delivered from the yard in 2016, followed by two all-electric sister ships, Future of the Fjords in 2018, and Legacy of the Fjords in 2020. All three vessels were delivered to The Fjords.



In 2020, Rygerelektra was delivered to Rødne. Built in compliance with the high-speed code (HSC2000), she was with 2MWh installed power able achieve a speed of 23 knots.

And finally, the all-electric sightseeing vessel Bris is currently under construction at the yard, for operator Brim Explorer. She will be delivered over the summer this year.



The two new vessels to Norled will be electric vessels #6 and #7 from Brødrene Aa. They are set to go into operation in January 2024, and construction will start at the yard later this year.

