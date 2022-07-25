Seven Carbon Fibre Patrol Vessels for Swedish Coast Guard

Lightweight, high-speed vessels enable sustainable operations. Illustration: Damen.

Kustbevakningen (KBV), the coastguard organisation of Sweden, has signed a contract for the construction and delivery of seven fast Patrol Vessels with Damen Shipyards. These vessels, also referred to as the KBV 320 series will be 26,75 meter in length, built in carbon fiber composite and will be able to reach cruising speeds of up to 25 knots. KBV will engage the new vessels in their rescue, environmental protection, salvage assistance and coastal waters patrolling operations.



The KBV 320 series that Damen proposed exceed the strict design criteria the coast guard had set. The Swedish government organization came with their initial design, reflecting the need for fuel efficiency, crew safety and comfort, as well as operational flexibility. The Damen team improved the design in terms of seakeeping, sailing comfort and sustainability by lengthening the water line forward and thus incorporating capabilities of the axe bow. A longer waterline allows vessels to maintain speed at lower resistance in the water, whereas the slim vertical bow seriously reduces slamming in the waves at high speed. The carbon fiber composite construction allows for a very light weight vessel, further reducing fuel consumption.



EASY AND QUICK LAUNCHING

The slipway in the stern, allows for easy and quick launching and recovery of a RIB. Secondly a sliding platform is installed for a Jet ski. A deck crane is installed for handling of small cargo. Full carbon fiber construction includes the superstructure. This strong composite allows for narrow window frames at the bridge, providing uncluttered views from the helm station, increasing safety at high speed operations. All seven patrol vessels will be propelled by three Volvo D13’s and Volvo IPS 1050. including exhaust gas after treatment further reduces emissions.



THE BEST SOLUTION

“We participate in search and rescue missions to save human lives, prevent injuries, increase maritime safety and reduce the impact to property and the environment,” head of Engineering and Logistics Henrik Jonsson recalls the mission of KBV. “Therefore, we want to operate the most environmentally sound vessels possible. We are convinced that Damen offers the best solution for this.”



“We understood the wish for reliable vessels with proven equipment from KBV,” Sales Manager, Martin Verstraaten explains. “Their wish to operate the most sustainable vessel possible, inspired our team to develop the KBV 320s, integrating all the experience of our yard accumulated with the Stan Patrol vessels, into this series that purposely fits the requirement from KBV. We are glad to see them as a returning customer, after we previously delivered the KBV 001, 002 and 003 Multi-Purpose Vessels.”



The seven vessels will be built at our specialized composite yard and are to be shipped to Damen Oskarshamnsvarvet in Sweden. After a familiarization training program, the vessels will be handed over to KBV. Oskarshamnsvarvet will also act as a service hub during the warranty period and will remain available for service activities during their operational lifespan at KBV.

From left to right: Henrik Jonsson (Head of Engineering and Logistics, Kustbevakningen) and Martin Verstraaten (Sales Manager, Damen). Photo: Damen.