Retrofit of two offshore ships

The Brazilian shipowner Oceania has signed a contract for retrofit of two ships with Green Yard Kleven in Norway. The assignment consists of converting two PSV offshore vessels for operations with ROV and offshore crane. Photo: Karl Johan Barstad

The Brazilian shipowner Oceanica has signed a contract for retrofit of two ships with Green Yard Kleven in Norway. The assignment consists of converting two PSV offshore vessels for operations with ROV and offshore crane.



– Securing this contract gave us a nice and happy start after the holidays, says Hans Jørgen Fedog, CEO of Green Yard Kleven.



After the conversion, the ships will operate in Brazil in deep water. Brazilian Oceanica specializes in inspection, intervention, and monitoring of underwater structures offshore.



COOPERATION WITH MARIN TEKNIKK

The ships in question have recently been purchased by Oceanica. One is already at Green Yard Kleven, and the other will arrive at the shipyard in the next few days. The two ships have Marin Teknikk design MT6009.



– The contract was drawn up in close collaboration with Marin Teknikk AS, and they will now work with design and engineering on the retrofit project. Over the years, the shipyard has built dozens of ships in collaboration with Marin Teknikk, and we appreciate that our good collaboration continues, says Karl Johan Barstad, Sales Manager Retrofit in Green Yard Kleven.



SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS

Green Yard Kleven and Oceanica both invest heavily in sustainable solutions. Among other things, equipment will be reused in the project. For example, the offshore cranes are used and will be rebuilt to the current specification and to the right delivery time.



– There are many advantages to rebuilding existing vessels, using recycled material, and reusing equipment for the conversions. This will save resources and reduce both costs, emissions, and the amount of waste. Without compromising quality, says Karl Johan Barstad.



The retrofit is scheduled to be completed towards the end of the year, and work will start immediately.



– This was good news. The assignment increases our order reserve, although we still have the capacity to take on more projects. We are grateful for the trust and the assignment and we look forward to the collaboration with all partners involved, concludes Hans Jørgen Fedog.

