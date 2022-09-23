Furetank orders more dual-fuel tankes

Based on Donsö in the Gothenburg archipelago, is a Swedish, family-owned shipping company active in tanker shipping since the early 1950’s.

Furetank operates 9 owned vessels and is a founding member of the Gothia Tanker Alliance: a market platform for small and intermediate product tankers, operating 40 vessels in European waters.

Not a giant but a leader – continuously striving to adopt green solutions for environment and climate.

The 17,999 dwt tankers are the latest contribution to the series of sister vessels designed with a special focus on energy efficiency and minimum environmental impact, all commercially operated by Furetank.– The fact that we have been able to build 15 vessels of the same design shows that they fulfill a need in our market. In our view, it proves we were right to put considerable efforts and investments into an efficient and environmentally friendly design. When we replace old tankers with these top-modern ships it makes a major difference for climate, environment and human health, says Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank.The Vinga vessels have dual-fuel capability and run on LNG/LBG. They are designed with a battery hybrid solution and several innovative features that reduce fuel and energy consumption, resulting in extensively lower emissions of CO, sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide and hazardous particles. The ships have scored the best EEDI value in their segment globally, meaning that they are the most energy efficient vessels according to the IMO.The new ships will also be fully equipped to operate cargo pumps with 6.6 kV high voltage shore power, in order to reduce emissions even further as soon as ports offer the opportunity. They have a cargo capacity of 20,306 cubic meters in 12 epoxy coated cargo tanks, ice class 1A and an efficient cargo handling system. Another feature is a flexible cargo pump and line arrangement ensuring safe and efficient cargo operations with reduced port turnaround time.The two vessels are scheduled to be delivered from the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou in fall 2024 and spring 2025.