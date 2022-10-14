Wilhelmsen enters into agreement to acquire Vopak Agencies

Wilhelmsen Port Services

Wilhelmsen Port Services is a leading provider and industry veteran having delivered more than one million port calls across 2 200 ports around the world. L

everaging extensive experience from ships agency and maritime logistics, Port Services aspires to shaping the port experiences of tomorrow, by offering a series of new innovations and solutions within the port ecosystem.

Port Services is part of maritime group Wilhelmsen, building on their reliable network and heritage, to enhance performance and efficiency throughout the port value chain.

Vopak Agencies

Vopak Agencies is the market leader in the greater Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region.

With 180 years of Agency history and a strong focus on service levels, quality, safety, and sustainability,

Vopak Agencies ensures efficient and safe handling of port calls via its own office in Rotterdam, Antwerp, Terneuzen, Amsterdam, Hamburg, and Gothenburg.

Vopak Agencies provides maritime services for all kinds of vessel types. The customer base reflects a.o. Oil Majors, Chemical producers, Traders, the offshore market, and the main shipping companies.

Besides Port Agencies, Vopak Agencies provides Hub Services with an impressive network of Local Port Agents, positioned at strategic locations along major trade routes.

The last years Vopak Agencies successfully developed Diize which is simplifying the maritime industry by putting the vessel back in the center of our digital solutions.

Vopak Agencies has a strong track record within both hub services and port agency within the tanker segments in Europe and extensive experience within their field. Diize is a Vopak developed digital software company aimed at the future of port orchestration.The completion of the transaction is subject to predetermined conditions and works council advice and is expected to close later in the fourth quarter of this year. Vopak Agencies will transfer to Wilhelmsen Port Services once the deal is completed, while Diize continues as a joint venture between Wilhelmsen and Vopak Ventures. In the interim, both Wilhelmsen Port Services and Vopak Agencies will continue to operate as separate companies with no changes for customers or partners.One of the key pillars of Wilhelmsen Port Services' recently launched strategy is to be a leading local port partner in the markets it serves. The acquisition of Vopak Agencies and its position as a tanker specialist in North-West Europe gives Wilhelmsen Port Services access to that unrivalled local knowledge.Neal de Roche, President, Wilhelmsen Port Services:“This opportunity came at a perfect time for us. With our ambitious growth strategy, expansion of services in the port value chain and recent rebranding in place, joining forces with Vopak Agencies and Diize ticks all the boxes. I am impressed with the strong position that the Vopak team has built within hub services and port agency and really look forward to bringing their knowledge and experience to our global network of customers. Diize also offers great opportunities in terms of shaping the port experiences of the future. Really excited about getting to know the Vopak team, and to welcome them to Wilhelmsen once the deal is completed.”Patrick van der Voort, Division President Vopak Europe and Africa:“We are happy to have come to this agreement with the Norwegian maritime company Wilhelmsen. Although within Vopak we will surely miss our colleagues at our agencies organization, we are convinced that the agency customers and colleagues will benefit from becoming part of the Wilhelmsen network, with the agency business as their core activity. We would like to thank our agencies colleagues and our customers of our agencies services for their trust and contribution to Vopak and will work together towards a closing and smooth transfer to Wilhelmsen.”