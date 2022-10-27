Ulstein appointed Industrial Design Company of the Year

Chief designer Øyvind Gjerde Kamsvåg and design manager Ann Katrin Barstad accepted the award on behalf of all the people in Ulstein. Photo: Tone Molnes.

Ulstein is appointed 'The Industrial Design Company of the Year Award.' The jury stated Ulstein has ‘design as a part of its DNA. The world is facing enormous challenges, and the company is working to solve these challenges by thinking differently, and working across disciplines and industries.'



At the Industrial Design Conference in Ålesund, Norway, on 20 October 2022, several companies received awards. The winners were Spilka (Sustainability Award), KAAPE (Best Industrial Newcomer Award), Slettvoll (Brand of the Year Award), Glamox (Best Visual Identity Award), and finally ULSTEIN (Industrial Design Company of the Year Award.)



Chief designer Øyvind Gjerde Kamsvåg and design manager Ann Katrin Barstad received the award on behalf of all the employees in Ulstein Group. “Ulstein Group is very grateful to receive this award, which is a big applause to everyone in Ulstein for pushing progress and making the company stand out.”



The Industrial Design Company of the Year Award goes to a company from the region of Sunnmøre that actively uses design in the development and production of its products and throughout the organisation.



THINKING DIFFERENTLY AND HOLISTICALLY

Ulstein was appointed the winner, due to the overall innovative development in new segments in the past few years, and through the innovative work to come forward with new products and concepts such as the ECOFIVE trawler design, the ULSTEIN THOR concept and the TWIN X-STERN.



The full statement from the jury reads: “The winner of this category stands out by having design as a part of its DNA. The world is facing enormous challenges. To solve these challenges, it is essential not only to think differently but to work together across disciplines and industries. This year's winner manages this. The winner has worked with industrial design over many years and built up strong local design expertise. The company also uses design as a holistic tool to create good solutions strategically, physically, and digitally. In recent years, the company has changed its scope of activities due to market changes. It has also explored and taken a clear position in new markets and is also exploring how it can take a clear position in future markets. The winner attracts international attention and is truly an iconic brand in the region”.



INNOVATIVE FORCE

"It is great to be noticed, and it shows the kind of innovative force that drives the people in Ulstein. Through hard work and creative enthusiasm, we will keep challenging ourselves and applying our expertise for the benefit of our customers", says CEO Ulstein Group, Cathrine Kristiseter Marti.



In 2019, Ulstein was awarded the 'Best Industrial Design Company Award' at the same conference, based on its development of the ULSTEIN X-BOW.