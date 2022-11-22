First ferry in the world running on liquid hydrogen

MF Hydra will, as the first ferry in the world, be powered by proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells running on liquid hydrogen.
Ballard has successfully completed the installation of two of its DNV Type Approved 200kW FCwave™ modules on board Norled’s MF Hydra ferry.
 
With the first sea trials beginning in December, MF Hydra will, as the first ferry in the world, be powered by proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells running on liquid hydrogen. 


USER-FRIENDLY
Thomas Therkild Petersen, Marine Product Line Manager, Ballard:
“The installation of Ballard’s FCwave™ fuel cells on board the MF Hydra, not only showcases how efficiently zero-emission operation of ships can be implemented, but we are also able to show how user-friendly the actual fuel cell installation setup is from an operator’s perspective.” 
 
The two fuel cell systems are integrated into a clean-lined cabinet with easy-access doors. All interfaces are accessible from the front for service and maintenance, and all connections are located below floor level. The FCwave™'s DNV Type Approval certification confirms that the design meets the stringent safety, functional, design, and documentation requirements for the marine industry.
 
TRUE PLUG-AND-PLAY SOLUTION 
Petersen said: “The FCwave™ module is a true plug-and-play solution, providing an optimal zero-emission replacement for conventional combustion engines onboard ships. It is a high-power, adaptable engine in a hybrid electric system that incorporates fuel cells working together with batteries to provide efficient, zero-emission power. With this real-world example, we can help to 'demystify' how we reduce the complexity of fuel cell technology integration – which may still be quite new to some ship operators. In a nutshell, this is really zero-emission made easy."
 
THE FIRST TEST RUNS 
Norled's MF Hydra has a capacity of up to 299 passengers and 80 cars and will sail on the triangular route between Hjelmeland-Skipavik-Nesvik in Norway. The first test runs will take place in December 2022.
 
The FCwave™ module is a true plug-and-play solution, providing an optimal zero-emission replacement for conventional combustion engines onboard ships
