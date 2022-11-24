MARITIMT
ABB to support ten Cosco Shipping container vessels
Publisert: 24.11.2022 kl. 10.37
ABB to equip 10 China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited container vessels with its permanent magnet shaft generator systems. Illustration: ABB Marine and Ports
ABB has secured a breakthrough contract with the shipyard Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) Co. Ltd., to equip 10 China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited container vessels with its permanent magnet shaft generator systems. The deal reaffims the growing appeal of the systems as a market-ready route to greater ship efficiency. Due for delivery by the end of 2025, the order comprises systems for six 14000TEU vessels and four 16000TEU vessels.
The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is introducing new regulatory standards – the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) – which will come into force in January 2023. ABB’s permanent magnet shaft generator system will help the Cosco vessels achieve required efficiency levels as well as CII ratings which verify reduced GHG emissions.
THE LATEST
Cosco Shipping’s selection of ABB permanent magnet shaft generator systems is the latest in a series of significant endorsements for the technology. The contract follows a run of orders from roll-on, roll-off, bulk carrier and container ship owners specifying the high efficiency system, whose permanent magnet technology takes the benefits provided by shaft generators over conventional shaft lines to a new level.
Shaft generators with permanent magnet technology offer 3-4 percent higher efficiency, reduced maintenance costs and an upto 20 percent smaller footprint compared to traditional, synchronous excitation-based shaft generator systems. In combination with ABB’s advanced ACS 880 drive, which ensures maximum functionality and flexibility in hybridization applications, the technology can increase fuel efficiency by one additional percent. Moreover,
compared with auxiliary diesel generator sets, permanent magnet shaft generators deliver up to 17 percent greater fuel efficiency during voyages.
SUSTAINABILITY TARGETS
“ABB has been supporting China’s maritime industry for almost two decades, and we are proud to collaborate with Cosco Shipping, the country’s largest shipping company, in this breakthrough project,” said Michael Christensen, Global Segment Manager Dry Cargo, ABB Marine & Ports. “As we continue to develop our local capabilities to better serve our customers and help them achieve their sustainability targets, our permanent magnet technology will have an important role to play.”
ABB’s Process Automation
ABB
The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is introducing new regulatory standards – the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) – which will come into force in January 2023. ABB’s permanent magnet shaft generator system will help the Cosco vessels achieve required efficiency levels as well as CII ratings which verify reduced GHG emissions.
THE LATEST
Cosco Shipping’s selection of ABB permanent magnet shaft generator systems is the latest in a series of significant endorsements for the technology. The contract follows a run of orders from roll-on, roll-off, bulk carrier and container ship owners specifying the high efficiency system, whose permanent magnet technology takes the benefits provided by shaft generators over conventional shaft lines to a new level.
Shaft generators with permanent magnet technology offer 3-4 percent higher efficiency, reduced maintenance costs and an upto 20 percent smaller footprint compared to traditional, synchronous excitation-based shaft generator systems. In combination with ABB’s advanced ACS 880 drive, which ensures maximum functionality and flexibility in hybridization applications, the technology can increase fuel efficiency by one additional percent. Moreover,
compared with auxiliary diesel generator sets, permanent magnet shaft generators deliver up to 17 percent greater fuel efficiency during voyages.
SUSTAINABILITY TARGETS
“ABB has been supporting China’s maritime industry for almost two decades, and we are proud to collaborate with Cosco Shipping, the country’s largest shipping company, in this breakthrough project,” said Michael Christensen, Global Segment Manager Dry Cargo, ABB Marine & Ports. “As we continue to develop our local capabilities to better serve our customers and help them achieve their sustainability targets, our permanent magnet technology will have an important role to play.”
- ABB has secured its first order from Cosco Shipping, China’s largest shipping company, for permanent magnet shaft generator systems
- Compared with traditional diesel generator sets (single unit), the permanent magnet shaft generator system will yield fuel savings of up to 17 percent
- Improved energy efficiency supports Cosco Shipping’s decarbonization ambitions and compliance with forthcoming EEXI and CII regulations
ABB’s Process Automation
- A leader in automation, electrification and digitalization for the process and hybrid industries.
- Sserve the customers with a broad portfolio of products, systems, and end-to-end solutions, including distributed control system, software, and lifecycle services, industry-specific products as well as measurement and analytics, and marine offerings.
- Build on our deep domain expertise, diverse team and global footprint, and are dedicated to helping customers increase competitiveness, improve their return on investment and run safe, smart, and sustainable operations.
ABB
- A technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future.
- The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated.
- Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s over 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.
Relaterte artikler
-
-
«Nødstopp» av skip skal bli sikrere og mer effektiv2 uker siden
-
ABB og Ponant inngår 10 års MarinceCare serviceavtale7 måneder siden
-
ABB vinner systemordre for neste generasjon havvindfartøy9 måneder siden
-
Pontants ekspedisjonsskip når Nordpolen1 år siden
-
ABB lanserer containerbasert batterilagring1 år siden
Kommenter denne artikkelen