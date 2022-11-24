ABB to support ten Cosco Shipping container vessels

ABB has secured its first order from Cosco Shipping, China’s largest shipping company, for permanent magnet shaft generator systems

Compared with traditional diesel generator sets (single unit), the permanent magnet shaft generator system will yield fuel savings of up to 17 percent

Improved energy efficiency supports Cosco Shipping’s decarbonization ambitions and compliance with forthcoming EEXI and CII regulations

ABB’s Process Automation

A leader in automation, electrification and digitalization for the process and hybrid industries.

Sserve the customers with a broad portfolio of products, systems, and end-to-end solutions, including distributed control system, software, and lifecycle services, industry-specific products as well as measurement and analytics, and marine offerings.

Build on our deep domain expertise, diverse team and global footprint, and are dedicated to helping customers increase competitiveness, improve their return on investment and run safe, smart, and sustainable operations.

ABB

A technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future.

The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated.

Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s over 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is introducing new regulatory standards – the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) – which will come into force in January 2023. ABB’s permanent magnet shaft generator system will help the Cosco vessels achieve required efficiency levels as well as CII ratings which verify reduced GHG emissions.Cosco Shipping’s selection of ABB permanent magnet shaft generator systems is the latest in a series of significant endorsements for the technology. The contract follows a run of orders from roll-on, roll-off, bulk carrier and container ship owners specifying the high efficiency system, whose permanent magnet technology takes the benefits provided by shaft generators over conventional shaft lines to a new level.Shaft generators with permanent magnet technology offer 3-4 percent higher efficiency, reduced maintenance costs and an upto 20 percent smaller footprint compared to traditional, synchronous excitation-based shaft generator systems. In combination with ABB’s advanced ACS 880 drive, which ensures maximum functionality and flexibility in hybridization applications, the technology can increase fuel efficiency by one additional percent. Moreover,compared with auxiliary diesel generator sets, permanent magnet shaft generators deliver up to 17 percent greater fuel efficiency during voyages.“ABB has been supporting China’s maritime industry for almost two decades, and we are proud to collaborate with Cosco Shipping, the country’s largest shipping company, in this breakthrough project,” said Michael Christensen, Global Segment Manager Dry Cargo, ABB Marine & Ports. “As we continue to develop our local capabilities to better serve our customers and help them achieve their sustainability targets, our permanent magnet technology will have an important role to play.”