Third Zero-emission Battery-powered Ropax Ferry for Norled

About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine Ltd provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore,marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine’s solutions focus on the following areas: Renewables, Process, Gas, Ocean Living and Advanced Drilling Rigs.

Sembcorp Marine’s customers include major energy companies, owners of floating production units, shipping companies and cruise and ferry operators. They are supported by four commercial units: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms and Specialised Shipbuilding.

Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil

When launched into operation, the final of three Ropax units constructed for Norled will serve the Hella-Vangsnes-Dragsvik connection together with its two sister vessels delivered in 2022 Singapore, 9 January 2023 – Sembcorp Marine Ltd marked the sailaway of the final unit of three identical fully battery-operated roll-on/roll-off passenger ferries, following the vessel’s handover to Norwegian ferry operator Norled AS.The vessel, Leikanger, marks the third and final Ropax unit built for Norled by the Group, following the handover of the sister vessels Hella and Dragsvik, which sailed off in March and July last year.Constructed based on a proprietary design developed by Sembcorp Marine's whollyowned subsidiary, LMG Marin AS, Leikanger incorporates environmentally-friendly features. Similar to the sister ferries, Leikanger runs on lithium-ion batteries charged by hydro-electric energy power. The vessel is also able to operate in hybrid mode utilising combined battery-diesel power as an alternative.Leikanger is also designed with a focus on safety and comfort for passengers and crew. The vessel is equipped with capabilities for optimal performance and enhanced energy efficiency, with innovative features such as quick-connection shore charging plugs, auto-mooring and auto-cross capabilities, efficient hull, propulsion and heat recovery systems, as well as minimised hotel and auxiliary load solutions.The ferry will be deployed on Norled’s shortsea Hella-Vangsnes-Dragsvik connectionsin Norway, joining the first sister unit Hella, which commenced service in May 2022, and second sister vessel Dragsvik, which started operations in December 2022. With a service speed of 10 knots, the 82.4-metre long multi-deck, double-ended ferry has the capacity to carry 300 persons, as well as 80 cars or a combination of up to 10 cars and 10 trailer trucks.These three zero-emission Ropax ferries will further advance Norled’s objective of driving the green shift towards sustainable ferry operations and decarbonisation in the marine industry.LMG Marin Managing Director Mr Torbjorn Bringedal said:“We are pleased that our proprietary zero-emission Ropax vessel design and innovative hydro-electrificationtechnology have been successfully integrated into the development of Norled’s three battery-operated ferries built by the Group. Custom-designed to fulfill Norled’s sustainability, safety and operational requirements, these Ropax ferries will further enhance Norled’s strategic positioning as a leading operator of sustainable ferry services.”Mr Tan Heng Jack, the Company’s Head of Specialised Shipbuilding, said:“Our close partnership with Norled has enabled us to successfully complete the triple Ropax newbuilds. We join Norled in celebrating the successful completion of Leikanger with zero lost-time incident and its sailaway for deployment in Norway, together with sister vessels,Hella and Dragsvik, to enhance Norled’s green fleet operations.”Mr Wong Weng Sun, Sembcorp Marine President & CEO, said:“Sembcorp Marine continues to advance environmental sustainability through developing industry-leading solutions to drive the global transition towards cleaner energy solutions and maritime decarbonisation. The successful completion of the final unit of Norled’s series of three zero-emission Ropax ferries is a validation of our green innovation capabilities and proven expertise in delivering sustainable solutions for the offshore, marine and energy industries.”