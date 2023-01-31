Two new fast ambulance catamarans to Norway

At the beginning of last year, Kewatec delivered the first Ambulance 2200 fast catamaran to Bergen, Norway. Now two more of the same size are in production for the same long-term customer. The boats will be delivered and ready for operation in Smøla and Romsdalsfjorden in Norway in early 2024.



Ambulance 2200 is like a mini hospital on the water. The boat has an aluminum catamaran hull and two Volvo Penta D13 diesel engines. Compared to the previous Ambulance 2200 boat delivered, these new boats will have waterjets from Kongsberg instead of IPS propulsion.



The boats will be 22 m long, and 7.5 m wide, with a service speed of around 30 knots. There is seating for 12 people and two complete stretcher patient areas.



In addition to the spacious treatment facilities, the boats will be equipped with a spacious and ergonomic interior, two toilets, a shower, and a galley.



Ambulance boats are not that common on the world market. But the large archipelago of Norway and permanent inhabitants on islands along the coast require high-standard mobile hospital and patient transport services. The boats are ordered by Buksér og Berging in Oslo. Kewatec has already delivered several boats for professional use to the Buyer.

