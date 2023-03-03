Contracts for four CSOVS to Vard

The vessels are designed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway in cooperation with and exclusively for Edda Wind. Illustration: Vard Design.

Vard, one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, is pleased to announce that we have signed new contracts for the design and construction of four Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) for the Norwegian Edda Wind and its subsidiaries. The contracts for the firm four vessels have a total value of approximately Euro 250 million.



Edda Wind provides service operation vessels and high-quality service to the global offshore wind industry, enabling clients to generate renewable energy to meet the worlds growing energy needs. This is fully in line with Vard’s strategy and objectives:



NEXT GENERATION COMMISSIONING SERVICE OPERATION VESSELS

“Edda Wind came to Vard to design and build their next generation Commissioning Service Operation Vessels. The shipowner has a broad experience in developing innovative solutions for its market, and together with Vard’s design, technology, and shipbuilding capabilities, we will create a series of unique and sustainable vessels especially developed to meet the customer’s requirements and needs. We are looking forward to welcoming Edda Wind’s team to Vard” says Alberto Maestrini, CEO in Vard.



The new Vard 4 25 design is developed to meet Edda Wind’s high focus on flexibility, operability, efficient logistics and environmental-friendly solutions. The vessels are designed with Vard’s new hull form for optimized seakeeping abilities and low fuel consumption. The series of vessels will be prepared for green fuels and energy carriers and will have the flexibility to adapt to various types of fuels in the future. The CSOVs will be equipped with the latest technology for energy efficient HVAC, power generation and propellers.



VERY PLEASED

“We are very pleased with placing this order with the Vard Group whom we know as a very capable ship builder with large capacity. The vessel will be a great addition to the state-of-the-art fleet of CSOVs being developed in Edda Wind. The newbuilds will follow the zero-emission path of our other newbuilds” says CEO of Edda Wind, Kenneth Walland.



The vessels are designed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway in cooperation with and exclusively for Edda Wind. Two of the CSOVs are scheduled for delivery in Q1 2025. The hulls will be built by Vard in Romania, while the final outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be carried out by one of Vard’s shipyards in Norway. The two other vessels, scheduled for delivery in Q2 2025 and Q1 2026, will be built and delivered by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam. In addition to the four vessels the agreement has options for 2+2 additional vessels.



INTEGRATED VALUE CHARIN

The Group’s high technology subsidiaries in Vard’s integrated value chain are involved in the projects through deliveries of equipment and solutions.



Vard Accommodation will create a pleasant working and living environment providing technicians and crew a comfortable indoor climate while reducing energy consumption.

The newbuildings will have Vard Electro’s SeaQ Integrated Bridge System installed, - a bridge solution with an intuitive user interface designed with the operator in focus. Organized to achieve a clean and efficient workspace, the bridge emphasizes ease of operation, safety, and ergonomics.



Torgeir Haugan, SVP Sales & Marketing in Vard, has been responsible for the commercial process for the Edda Wind’s projects in Vard. He is proud that Vard is selected to create the new series of vessels: “Together with Edda Wind we are now following up on our strategies to meet the world growing energy needs in a sustainable way. Smarter and more sustainable vessels are the top priority for both our customers and Vard.”



Vard is a part of the Fincantieri Group. With this contract Fincantieri reaffirms itself as a prime mover in the construction of support vessels for the wind offshore sector, which is one of the core businesses included in the Group’s new strategic plan. The ships for Edda Wind ASA are added to the eleven CSOV or SOV in portfolio, along with two cable laying vessels. Thanks to its know-how and its leadership, the Group will seize further opportunities resulting from the increase in the total installed capacity expected by 2030 and in the additional need for vessels in the wind farms.

