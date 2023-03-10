Vard secures contract for the design and construction of cable laying vessel

Technical information

Length of approximately 95 meters and a beam of about 21,5 meters.

Cable installation equipment including cable carousels for taking a total of 4 500 tons of cables.

State-of-the-art DP2 positioning and seakeeping systems.

Bollard pull in excess of 60 tons.

Maximum transit speed will exceed 14 knots.

Hybrid package.

Single cabins for 60 pax.

NCT Offshore

NCT Offshore is a Danish vessel owner and operator in the offshore industry with roots deeply embedded in the renewable wind industry, through its founder and CEO Paw Cortes, as well as many of its long-term, committed, experienced, and highly skilled employees.

The company’s key competences and experience include all manner of offshore services, from cable lay, burial, and installation, geotechnical support, trenching and ROV services, walk-to-work services, TP rigging etc. etc.

At NCT Offshore we focus on safety, reliability, innovation, and adaptability, and we pursue a strong team spirit and entrepreneurial company culture, with more than 20 years of embedded offshore experience.

We aim to be the best and most reliable in all aspects, which shows throughout the company - from the administrative employee to the one on deck, we always focus on completing the job to mutual satisfaction.

VARD

VARD is one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels. Headquartered in Norway and with approximately 8,000 employees, VARD operates shipbuilding facilities in Norway, Romania, Brazil, and Vietnam.

Through its specialized subsidiaries, VARD develops power and automation systems, deck handling equipment, and vessel accommodation solutions, and provides design and engineering services to the global maritime industry.

VARD’s long shipbuilding traditions, cutting-edge innovation and technology coupled with its global operations and track record in constructing complex and highly customized vessels have earned it recognition from industry players and enabled it to build strong relationships with its customers.

Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A, a wholly owned subsidiary of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. Headquartered in Trieste, Italy, is majority shareholder of VARD with around 98 % of the shares. FINCANTIERI is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, and a global leader in cruise ship design and reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, the Group today has a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and over 20,000 employees.

“We are very proud that yet again a Vard cable layer has been chosen by one of our customers. This proves the capability and operability of our vessels in this market. We welcome NCT Offshore back to Vard and we are looking forward to the collaboration with them in this new project”, says Alberto Maestrini, CEO in Vard.This Vard 9 01 has been specially designed and equipped for subsea cable laying operations in close collaboration with NCT Offshore, and with a high focus on good sea-keeping capabilities, excellent station keeping performances and low fuel consumption. For improved sustainability the vessel will be equipped with a complete SeaQ power and control package, encompassing batteries, switchboards, and shore connection, allowing for reduction in fuel consumption and increased operability. All this will be operated from the SeaQ bridge with focus on ease of operation, safety, and ergonomics. Further, the vessel vessel is fitted with two main cable tanks, T-ROV hangar, walk-to-work system, is prepared for a large A-frame and single-cabin accommodation for 60 persons. The vessel is equipped with a DP2 system as the primary activities are inter-array cable installation, with capability of cable repair/maintenance and fiber optic cable installation built into the design and fitting of the vessel.Head of Legal & Projects at NCT Offshore, Alexander Cortes, expresses his satisfaction and excitement about the choice of the Vard 9 01 as the basis for its new cable layer, and further notes that:“This is the second time in the span of 12 months that we have signed a contract with Vard for the delivery of a vessel. Based on how well the past delivery was handled, it was an obvious choice for us to approach them with this second requirement. We are very satisfied to have concluded this contract, and we expect further extended collaboration with Vard.”“We continue to be impressed by the level of transparency and professionalism displayed by the Vard team and we look forward to the years of collaboration and teamwork to come”, says Alexander Cortes.The Group’s high technology subsidiary Vard Electro is also involved in the project through deliveries of SeaQ equipment and solutions. Vard Accommodation is delivering HVAC-R and interior concepts.Senior Vice President for Sales & Marketing in Vard, Roy Arne Stavik, thanks NCT Offshore and says that this contract shows how well the market has received the Vard 9 01 design:“We are very pleased to again sell a Vard 9 01 design in an upgraded version targeting renewables and fiber optics work and continue our relationship with NCT Offshore. They first came to us last year when they bought a PSV of Vard 1 08 design. We do appreciate them coming back to us with this new build project.”The vessel is designed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. The hull will be built at Vard Tulcea in Romania, while the final outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be carried out by one of Vard’s shipyards in Norway. Vard is a part of the Fincantieri Group.The cable layer is scheduled for delivery in Q4 2024.