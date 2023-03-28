Three methanol ready, wind-assisted tankers for Tärntank

These highly advanced, low emission 15,000 dwt tanker vessels will feature wind assist technology plus Tärntank’s own battery-powered Hybrid Solution®. Ill: Kongsberg Maritime /Tärntank.

Kongsberg Maritime will supply design, engineering, and equipment for three MGO/Biofuel and methanol-ready tanker ships being built for Danish tanker operator Tärntank. These highly advanced, low emission 15,000 dwt tanker vessels will feature wind assist technology plus Tärntank’s own battery-powered Hybrid Solution®.



The new ships will be built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, Yangzhou and will be delivered in 2025.



As part of a contract valued at NOK 120 million (approx. €10.5 million), Kongsberg will supply steering gear, rudders, controllable pitch propellers, tunnel thrusters and thruster control systems, integrated automation systems including Vessel Insight, propulsion control systems and deck machinery. This is in addition to design and engineering services.



FRONT RUNNER

“This contract marks Kongsberg Maritime as a front runner in designing low emission and sustainable solutions for the shipping industry,” said Rune Ekornesvåg, Sales Director Ship Design in Kongsberg Maritime. Ekornesvåg added that Kongsberg Maritime was excited to work on a project that incorporates so many energy-saving and clean technologies in one vessel.



The new vessels will reduce carbon emissions using methanol-powered engines, wind-assisted propulsion, hybrid battery systems, and on-shore power. The wind-assist technology is expected to reduce emissions by up to nineteen percent, in addition to the 40% reduction achieved on Tärntank’s six previous vessels. The new vessels are to have an Energy Efficiency Design Index close to 40% below the 2025 Phase 3 requirements.



A BIG STEP FORWARD

“With these methanol and wind assistance-ready vessels, we take a big step forward in our journey as the forerunner in environmentally efficient and safe shipping,” said Claes Möller, Chief Executive Officer of Tärntank Ship Management AB.



Tärntank officials have said they believe wind assist propulsion to be one of the most promising measures to reducing fuel consumption in the shipping industry.



Kongsberg Maritime’s cooperation with Tärntank began in 2013, when Kongsberg designed four LNG-powered chemical tanker vessels for the company. These were followed by a contract for two more vessels in 2019. Tärntank is a leading tanker operator in the North Sea and Baltic Sea, with ten ice-strengthened vessels.

