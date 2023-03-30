Vard Electro moves ahead with multi-million-euro project

Vard Electro

Vard Electro is a globally recognized and trusted provider of marine electrical systems with a strong focus on innovative and sustainable solutions to give clients a competitive advantage.

The company provides advice in close cooperation with the customer in order to develop cost-effective and environment-friendly systems designed to optimize operational performance. Vard Electro works with all established brands in the market to offer smart user-friendly solutions with a high degree of flexibility and reliability, supported by efficient service throughout a vessel’s lifetime.

Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch focuses on electrifying the world with game-changing green technologies.

The innovative electrical drive train products, capabilities and solutions convert energy sustainably, store energy effectively and consume energy responsibly.

Today, over 22 GW of megawatt-class environmental energy technology delivered for leading energy pioneers throughout the world.

As part of the agreement, Vard Electro will be able to serve its clients with high-end design and engineering services that take advantage of future-looking DC distribution solutions. It will also get the latest technology for providing an extremely compact system with a fraction of the transformers in comparison to a traditional system.“We appreciate the innovative approach of The Switch DC distribution products that allow us to provide our customers with system solutions that offer outstanding flexibility for years to come,” says Gisle Anderssen, VP Sales & Marketing, Vard Electro. “The Switch DC-Hub is a perfect fit for our large range of advanced power solutions.”“Vard Electro is an established player in the maritime industry with highly competent personnel and reputable services. We are pleased to work with them in thinking outside the box to find solutions that save shipowners money and help lower the impact of shipping on the environment,” says Mikko Lönnberg, Head of Marketing and Business Development at Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch.