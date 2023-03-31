CSOV’s steel cutting at Tersan Shipyard

Acta Marine

Acta Marine is a leading provider of marine services to the offshore wind, coastal infrastructure and oil & gas markets, utilizing its fleet of 34 vessels to serve a broad client base across the world.

Acta Marine is owned by MerweOord B.V., a Dutch family holding controlled by the Van Oord family, with over 150 years of maritime industry experience.

Acta Marine employs ~300 people and is located in Rotterdam (HQ) and Den Helder, with additional representation offices located in United Arab Emirates, France and the UK.

Tersan Shipyard

Tersan is one of Turkey’s largest new building shipyard employing about 5.000 people in two shipyards, in Istanbul and in Yalova and with a track record of building more than 100 ships.

The yard is specialized in building technologically advanced offshore, fishing, passenger and other types of vessels for their international customers, mostly from Northern Europe.

Tersan is a diversified shipbuilder whom has gained considerable experience in building of LNG and battery operated vessels besides number of value-added niche new-built ships of many types and sizes. Tersan has been awarded as the export leader of Turkey in its new shipbuilding sector for eight times in the last nine years.

Designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions AS with the cooperation of Acta Marine, the two vessels are planned to serve in the offshore wind market. Including TWIN-X stern, an integrated walk-to-work gangway system, 3D crane and the hotel styled accommodation areas, the vessels will be targeting the market expectations and needs.89 meters long and 19 meters wide vessels will be able to accommodate up to 135 people in 85 cabins. The CSOVs will be equipped with Motion Compensated Gangway systems supplied from SMST, mounted on the integrated towers with height adjustment and a personnel/cargo lift.Addition to the advanced gangway system, they feature a 3D-motion compensated crane with 6 tons of lifting capacity again supplied by SMST and 500 m2 indoor and 500 m2 outdoor cargo areas. The two vessels are aiming to provide a short, efficient and safe transfer of personnel and cargo even in the harsh weather conditions where the level of waves reaches up to 3.00 meters.The vessels will provide high agility, operability and workability during the transfer of people and cargo. Optimized on-board logistics, high productivity and high comfort for the crew add great value to the vessels and dual fuel methanol driven propulsion will provide significant CO2 reduction measures. The first two vessels are scheduled for delivery Q2 and Q3 2024.