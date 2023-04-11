Next stage of development for the electronic logbook

Engine Logbook, designed in accordance with ISO 21745 and with clearly structured templates that are configurable to any engine room setup;

Oil Record Book Part I & Garbage Record Book Part I, designed in accordance with MEPC 312 (74) and backed with a smart workflow to avoid mistakes;

Harbour Towage Book, fitted with easy and straightforward workflows to support harbour tug crews in their stressful work.

Now, Anschütz introduces the next evolutionary stage of the eLog. New functions and additional books enable customers to use further data from on board digitally and securely.“The Anschütz eLog provides the shipowner with compliant, approved and high-quality data,” said Volker Wenzel, Technical Marketing Manager for Anschütz. "The further development of functions and books in eLog brings us closer to our vision of creating a central ship-based data source for a transparent and consistent maritime data stream."Among the new features is a secure file upload which enables the upload and storage of bunker receipts, loading papers or other files within the blockchain technology. The usual practice of stamping documents and adding them to the logbook is, thus, digitised and easily traceable.The eLog also improves the image of the traffic situation by closing the gap of satellite tracking with the help of a new interface to the FleetMon service. This enables the eLog to log and present AIS targets in the surrounding area in real time or retrospectively.Beyond these features, the eLog extends the existing data from the deck logbook and bell book with the additional logbooks and record books:The Anschütz eLog provides ship navigation, manoeuvring and command evidence in a digital format. In accordance with ISO standard 21745:2019 and MEPC 312 (74), it features automatic and manual data entries that are digitally signed and stored securely. Comprehensive and intuitive search and filter functions simplify data analysis, reporting and data export for authorised users. By supporting all traditional logbook entries, eLog is recognised as a full equivalent to a traditional logbook by several international flag states.With its integration into data exchange services, voyage analytics systems and decision-support solutions, the eLog electronic logbook transforms the previously error-prone data collection process into a streamlined digital process chain for maritime data.