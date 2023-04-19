A new retrofit project for Oceanica to Green Yard Kleven

Green Yard Kleven

The Green Yard Kleven shipyard offers new construction, repairs, retrofit and recycling of ships, and is Norway's first full life cycle shipyard.

The yard is ISO certified in terms of environment and quality. Green Yard Kleven AS in Ulsteinvik is, together with the sister shipyard Green Yard Feda in Angholmen, part of the Green Yard Group.

– We are very happy to see that our good customer returns to Green Yard Kleven with another project, we see that as proof that we deliver according to the customer's wishes, says Karl Johan Barstad, Sales Manager Retrofit at Green Yard Kleven.The vessel named Oceanicasub X is a 78 meter anchor handling vessel which will be rebuilt for operations off the coast of Brazil and has already arrived at Green Yard Kleven. The assignment came only shortly after the delivery of Oceanicasub VIII and Oceanicasub IX from the same shipowner, Brazilian Oceanica. In addition, Oceanicasub XI is currently being rebuilt at our shipyard.– This shows that we have established ourselves in the retrofit market, and we are proud that the customer is coming up with yet another project. Quality, delivery precision and good sustainable solutions are feedback we get from our customers. All credit goes to our skilled employees who deliver every single day in the best interests of our customers, Hans Jørgen Fedog, CEO of Green Yard Kleven.