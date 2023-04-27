Norwegian-Canadian collaboration to strengthen the aquaculture sector

Andreas Krogstad, Head of Sales at Frøy (left), Martin Sullivan, CEO NL Marine Services, og Andreas Vatn, Frøy.

Frøy and NL Marine Services have entered into a strategic partnership for the exchange of aquaculture specialists, vessels, and equipment. The aim is to accelerate the development of the aqua service industry in Canada.



The agreement was signed during the Seafood Expo Global 2023 in Barcelona this week. NL Marine Services is a young aqua services company that has quickly gained a strong and central position in Newfoundland, Canada. The business is mainly built around the aquaculture industry in Placentia Bay, and Grieg Seafood Newfoundland's investment in this area.



STRATEGICALLY FOCUSED

“NL Marie Services is strategically focused on delivering industry leading vessel services to support Newfoundland’s growing aquaculture industry,” says Blaine Sullivan, President of NL Marine Services Inc. “By partnering with Frøy, together we will continue to build local expertise and capacity that will benefit the industry.”



“Entering in to other salmon farming regions abroad is part of the growth strategy in Frøy, and as communicated earlier, Frøy will prioritize and support salmon farmers in the regions where they operate, globally. The partnership with NL Marine Services is an important step for Frøy, and strengthens our position as a leading provider of aqua services to the salmon farming industry," says Tonje Foss, CEO of Frøy.



"This is a strategically important agreement that gives us entry into an exciting market that is experiencing strong growth. NL Marine Services has over the years built up a strong position in the aquaculture industry in Canada and the team is a good fit for Frøy. We are looking forward to further developing our partnership going forward," concludes Andreas Krogstad, Head of Sales at Frøy.

