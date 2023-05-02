Second hydrogen-driven vessel retrofit

With the first hydrogen retrofit, ‘FPS Maas’, in the final phase of the project, Holland Shipyards Group are now working on our second hydrogen-driven retrofit for Future Proof Shipping’s ‘FPS Waal’. Fhoto: Holland Shipyards Group

With the first vessel, “FPS Maas”, in the final phase of her retrofit, Holland Shipyards Group has started working on the retrofit of Future Proof Shipping’s second vessel “FPS Waal” to sail on hydrogen power.



The FPS Waal, measuring 110 x 11,40 m, follows a pre-paved path towards zero-emissions shipping. The long lead components such as the 6 Ballard FC WAVE fuel cells, the AYK batteries, electric propulsion motor are ordered and cutting of the steel for the new technical space will be starting soon. After arriving at the Holland Shipyards Group yard she is expected to enter service within five months.



RETROFIT

Like her ‘sister’ vessel, the FPS Waal will have a complete retrofit. The internal combustion technology will be replaced with hydrogen technology, removing the main engine with a reduction gearbox. The diesel engine driving the bow thruster and the diesel generators will be replaced by a new modular propulsion system.



This consists of electric motors, hydrogen tanks, a PEM fuel cell system (for converting hydrogen into electricity power) and a battery system. With six fuel cell modules, the FPS Waal will have a fuel cell capacity of 1.2 MW. . For this second ship an innovative cooling and ventilation system will be applied, carried out with a subsidy from the Ministry of Economic



Affairs and Climate. Following the retrofit, the vessel will have a cargo capacity of 200 TEU, but provisions will be made for an additional push barge.



EMISSION-FREE N THE RHINE

Future Proof Shipping’s ‘FPS Waal’ will be operating the Rotterdam – Duisburg route on the Rhine, one of Europe’s busiest waterways. With this retrofit Future Proof Shipping enables cargo companies to ship their containers emissions-free on this route.