Danfoss opens Marine Competence Center in Norway

About Danfoss

Danfoss engineers solutions that increase machine productivity, reduce emissions, lower energy consumption, and enable electrification.

The solutions are used in such areas as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, power conversion, motor control, industrial machinery, automotive, marine, and off- and on-highway equipment.

Danfoss also provide solutions for renewable energy, such as solar and wind power, as well as district-energy infrastructure for cities.

The innovative engineering dates back to 1933.

Danfoss is family-owned, employing more than 42,000 people, serving customers in more than 100 countries through a global footprint of 95 factories.

Danfoss is already operating in many countries with diverse stakeholders: policymakers, shipbuilders, OEMs, system integrators, and not least, vessel owners dedicated to decarbonizing the marine industry. The new Marine Competence Center will act as a hub for co-innovation and sharing experiences across Norway, the Nordics, Europe, and the world. Danfoss marine experts will host training roundtables and events to strengthen our customers and build competence together.Marine Competence Center, showcasing the company's commitment to investing in best-in-class technology and solutions for the marine industry.Norway is the leading country worldwide in the electrification of the marine industry, with its strong focus on sustainability and green energy. The country is already using battery-electric ferries, hybrid ferries, and electric catamarans for sustainable maritime transportation.Claus Larsen, Head of Sales and Marketing Nordic Regions of Danfoss, says:"We are very excited to celebrate the opening of our new Marine Competence Center in Holmestrand, Norway. At Danfoss, we are passionate about engineering tomorrow to create a better future. This center is part of our commitment to decarbonize the marine industry, share best practices, and make a positive impact on the environment. We look forward to working with our partners and customers to develop new sustainable solutions for the maritime sector."