Vard secures contract for two csovs

Technical information

Length of approximately 87 meters and a beam of about 19,5 meters.

Stepless walk to work system capable of working from 15 to 30 meters above sea

State-of-the-art DP2 positioning and seakeeping systems.

Maximum transit speed of 13 knots.

Hybrid power generation, prepared for charging at sea

85 cabins for 120 persons on board

Prepared for methanol

Seaonics’ 5 tons motion compensated crane

UK based offshore wind services provider Purus Wind has committed to contribute to the next generation battery hybrid service, operation, and transfer vessels to the sector. The order of the two CSOVs is part of Purus Wind’s continued commitment to meet the needs of the clean energy industry as its members set out to decarbonize.The two CSOVs are of Vard 4 19 design developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. Together with Purus Wind the design is upgraded, and tailor made to give environmental benefits with a hull design optimized for low fuel consumption and resistance, as well as high operability and comfort.The battery hybrid system prepares the vessels to run with zero emission for periods. The vessels are prepared for charging at sea so they can be connected to the power grid in the wind farm/harbor to charge batteries regularly without having to go ashore. The goal is to power operations with a minimum of additional energy sources to secure environmental benefits. The project is awarded funding by the Norwegian Government’s Green Platform Initiative.The design is also prepared for future operation on methanol, providing an additional sustainable option to the operation.Tom Nevin, Business Head of Purus Wind is incredibly pleased to be building this series of vessels with Vard:“These vessels will support a pathway for our clients to decarbonize their operations and to maintain our position as a leader with the lowest carbon offshore wind support fleet. We are also very excited about the potential of what will be the next generation of a very successful design with the ability convert to methanol with the flexibility of hybrid and zero emission mode.“The CSOVs are a highly versatile platform for all wind support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, comfort, large storage capacities and superior operability.The vessels will be equipped with Vard daughter Seaonics’ Electric Controlled Motion Compensated (ECMC) crane, securing efficient handling operations for a sustainable future. This system allows for always keeping the load close to the crane tip from the deck level to the TP platform. The new and innovative crane ensures quick and safe cargo transfer.The stepless walk-to-work-system is able to work with stepless access in a range from 15 to 30 meters above sea and is suitable for both personnel and cargo transfer.CEO of Vard, Alberto Maestrini appreciates the opportunity this contract gives Vard:“Vard has a high focus on utilizing our innovation power to meet the world’s changing needs.This innovation and development are only possible in close collaboration with our customers and partners seeking sustainable solutions. We highly appreciate the reception our priority on the offshore wind segment has had in the market and will continue to develop our designs and tailor-made specialized vessels in accordance with our goal to enable sustainable business at sea.”The hull of the first vessel will be built in Vard in Romania for outfitting, commissioning, and delivery from one of Vard’s yards in Norway. The second vessel will be built at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam.The first vessel will be delivered 2. Quarter of 2025, the second in 2. Quarter of 2026.The value of the contract is not public.