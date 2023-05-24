THB Verhoef joins Green Award

Green Award Foundation

The Green Award Foundation is a world-wide recognized certification organisation for ships and their operators that exceed the applicable standards in the field of safety, quality, and environmental performance.

Together with ship operators, ports, governments, suppliers and service providers, Green Award is successfully committed for almost thirty years to the recognition and stimulation of sustainable and safe shipping.

Green Award facilitates this on a non-profit basis with a challenging programme of requirements, combined with a system of inspiration, audit/inspection, certification, and reward.

Meanwhile, there are over 175 parties that support the certification programme by offering financial and non-financial advantages.

The special Green Award plaque was presented to THB Verhoef’s chief executive officer Mr. Adriaan Verhoef and director marketing & business development Mr. Jeroen Kortsmit during a ceremony at the Maritime Industry exhibition in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. As incentive provider THB Verhoef gives a four percent discount on all orders for diesel and gas engine components to all Green Award certified companies, and ships (seagoing and inland navigation).For European main Original Equipment Manufacturers THB Verhoef is the preferred destination as the global market leader in the field of components and spare parts deliveries. THB Verhoef is a premier stockist, official agent, and service provider of top-quality key components for nearly 90 different types of medium-speed diesel and gas engines. ”Whether you're looking for replacement, parts or upgrades, our experienced team can help you find the right solution to meet your specific needs,” says Mr. Verhoef. “We are proud to be the official agent and major stockholder for the best European main brands in the industry.’’Green Award’s executive director Jan Fransen is proud to have THB Verhoef onboard as incentive provider. “As Green Award we strive to the highest standards in environmental performance and safety in shipping,” he says. “Working together with a company like THB Verhoef is an added value as their services involve technical expertise to improve safety of shipping.”THB Verhoef has a rich history of providing high-quality products and services to our customers. Founded nearly 50 years ago, the company has grown to a leader in marine engine component industry. THB Verhoef is headquartered in Zwijndrecht, the Netherlands, close to the port of Rotterdam, and offer world-wide delivery services.