Many orders to Vard
Publisert: 07.06.2023 kl. 14.00 | Oppdatert: 07.06.2023 kl. 14.32
Here is the sixth order list for 2023. Among others who have received new contracts are Fitjar Mek. Verksted, Salthammer Båtbyggeri, Stadyard and Vard. To read more about the current order situation you can find the complete list here.
The order list for Norwegian shipyards is presented in every issue of Maritimt Magasin and is also published on our website. Changes from the previous list are marked in red. The list is updated in cooperation with Oddgeir Refvik, manager and prime mover of the online community Norsk Skipsfarts Forum.
In the magazine you can find further lists: an order list for Norwegian shipowners and an order list for cruise companies. You can also subscribe to digital order lists here.
