Tersan Shipyard builds one more for P&P Group

Tersan Shipyard

Tersan is one of Turkey’s largest new building shipyard employing about 5000 people in two shipyards, in Istanbul and in Yalova and with a track record of building more than 100 ships.

The yard is specialized in building technologically-advanced offshore, fishing and other types of vessels for their international customers, mostly from Northern Europe.

Tersan is a diversified shipbuilder whom has gained considerable experience in building of LNG and battery operated vessels besides number of value-added niche new-built ships of many types and sizes.

Assigned with the building number NB1119, the vessel’s steel cutting has commenced already in April 2023. The vessel, whose home port will be Katwijk in Netherlands, is designed by Tersan’s long-term partner Skipsteknisk and has an overall length of 111.5 meters.She will have the most fuel-efficient engine in its class; Wartsila 32. While the vessel’s design is optimized for fuel consumption, emissions and noise; environmentally friendly refrigerants are planned to be used to cool, freeze and store the fish on board.She will have accommodation for up to 60 people on board with spacious and comfortable living places including a sauna and fitness area. The vessel is planned to be deployed worldwide. She will target pelagic species like herring, sardines, mackerel, horse mackerel and blue whiting. All catch will be frozen on board and is destined for 100% human consumption purposes.Tersan Shipyard’s cooperation with P&P group has a long-lasting history. P&P had taken deliveries of two pcs of 82 meters long built stern freezer trawler fishing vessels (M/V Kirkella and M/V Mark) from Tersan Shipyard back in 2015 and furthermore Tersan Shipyard is also building a former vessel for P&P group; NB1108 Jan Maria. Jan Maria is launched in January 2023 and planned to be delivered within 2023.