New hybrid ro-ro ships for Stena Line

Background information:

Length: 147 m

Capacity: 2800 lane meters, 12 passengers and 25 crew

Delivery: June 2025/November 2025

The vessels have been specially designed for Stena Line's route between Belfast and Heysham on the Irish Sea and therefore have enhanced maneuverability. Stena RoRo is responsible for the contract and construction of the NewMax vessels and delivery is scheduled for 2025.“These vessels are a further development of our previous cargo ship concepts where focus on sustainability and future-proofing with multi-fuel combustion engines are prioritized,” says Per Westling, managing director of Stena RoRo.Both cargo vessels are designed with limited length and shallow draught to suit the special conditions in the narrow port of Heysham.Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. The company provide custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels.Stena RoRo leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties and specializesa bove all in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new vessels and the conversion ofexisting vessels for providing tailored transport solutions to its customers.Since the company 2013 have had responsibility for the design and completion of Mercy Ships’ new hospital vessel the GlobalMercy – the world's largest civilian hospital ship. The ship was delivered in 2021.