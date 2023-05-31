ProZero Norway AS secures in the Norwegian ferry market

About ProZero:

ProZero Norway AS is a leading maritime solutions provider specializing in the design and construction of high-performance vessels.

With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, ProZero delivers tailored solutions to clients in various maritime sectors, including passenger transport, aquaculture, offshore wind, and research.

tionally, the vessel boasts several multi-mission capabilities.ProZero has successfully executed the contract and is set to deliver the new ProZero 15m Passenger vessel to their esteemed client, Metro-Opus. The collaboration between Metro-Opus and ProZero has resulted in the creation of a unique vessel that required both parties to think outside the box. Metro-Opus, a newly established vessel owner providing high-speed ferry services and support to the Norwegian aquaculture industry, aims to revolutionize passenger transportation in the region.Based on the proven modular ProZero concept, the new passenger vessel represents a significant advancement by leveraging the latest technology, incorporating universal design principles, and obtaining passenger certification. The boat is designed to accommodate 12 passengers, including two wheelchair spaces, two crew members, and cargo. Furthermore, the vessel is equipped to handle various other missions beyond passenger transport. The hull has been specially tailored to address two challenging objectives simultaneously: low hydrodynamic resistance for efficiency and minimal energy consumption, as well as anti-roll and course stability-enhancing features.Equipped with IPS drives, interceptors, and a deep V-hull, the vessel enhances its capabilities in adverse weather conditions. The vessel is certified for Operating Area 5, allowing operations even in demanding weather conditions. The efficient design also supports extended and comprehensive operations over prolonged periods.The project manager, Rasmus Huseby-Larsen from Metro-Opus expressed enthusiasm, stating, "With ProZero, we have found a manufacturer capable of delivering a robust and well-tested hull and platform while incorporating our diverse range of requirements into this highly efficient 15-meter-long vessel using their modular design and construction concept."The vessel's advanced equipment includes state-of-the-art communication and navigation systems, cutting-edge passenger comfort features, and universal design principles. It exceeds all relevant regulations governing construction and operations by a significant margin. The cabin has been meticulously designed, paying special attention to ergonomics, passenger comfort, and working environment."We are thrilled to receive this order," said Jonas Pedersen, CEO of ProZero. "In collaboration with Metro-Opus, we have developed a sub-15m passenger vessel that combines a well-proven hull with a modular design and construction concept to effectively meet all their requirements."