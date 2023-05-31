First SeaQ Integrated Bridge in offshore wind sector

Vard Electro

Vard Electro is a globally recognized provider of marine electrical systems, committed to exploring new market trends and technologies to advise and deliver innovative and sustainable capabilities to customers.

With the in-house developed SeaQ product portfolio Vard Electro deliver cost-effective and energy-efficient products and solutions that are specially designed to meet the most rigorous operational standards and thereby enhancing the overall operational performance of ships.

REM

Rem Offshore was founded in 2017 and currently operates a fleet of 18 vessels, comprising thirteen platform supply vessels, one CSOV, two offshore construction vessels and two seismic vessels.

The vessel fleet has a low average age, making it one of the most modern fleets in the current market.

The company’s head office is in Fosnavaag, in the maritime business cluster on the north-west coast of Norway.

Rem Offshore aims to realize significant operational, safety and sustainability benefits from adoption of the advanced bridge system in combination with a hybrid battery power solution incorporating energy storage and power management systems for enhanced energy efficiency.“We are making strong investments in new low-emission technologies to cut the environmental impact of offshore wind operations in line with increasingly stringent regulations and requirements from clients, banks and other stakeholders,” says Rem Offshore’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ronny Pål Kvalsvik.The Norwegian offshore vessel operator is taking proactive steps to upgrade its fleet with hybrid power systems through retrofits and newbuilds in pursuit of safer and greener operations with lower fuel costs.Rem Power, recently handed over to Rem Offshore, is the first of two innovative CSOV newbuilds being built by Vard Group for installation and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms worldwide.“We are very happy with the SeaQ technology delivered by Vard Electro. Its seamless integration with onboard systems is incredible and has given great flexibility in the choice of make”, says Rem Offshore’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ronny Pål Kvalsvik.“The sleek and modern design of the SeaQ bridge ensures seamless navigation, control, enhanced efficiency, and safety during offshore operations. It is the perfect fit for our vessels.”Equipped with solutions from Vard Electro’s SeaQ portfolio the crew on board the vessels will benefit from advanced technology delivered through a flexible and user-friendly interface.With a strong consortium of industry and research partners Rem Power is lined up to perform testing next year as part of the Ocean Charger joint industry project to develop offshore charging infrastructure off Norway.“The SeaQ Integrated Bridge is an ideal fit with the green power configuration of these vessels as it integrates control functions for propulsion, thruster, dynamic positioning, and other systems into a centralised user-friendly interface for greater operational efficiency to improve safety while minimizing fuel consumption,” Vard Electro’s VP of Sales and Marketing, Gisle Anderssen explains.“The overall SeaQ package represents a trustworthy and highly satisfying solution to deliver on demands for sustainability in this sector, underpinned by Vard Electro’s expertise in engineering, installation, integration and commissioning of digitally enabled electrical systems onboard.”The benefits of the SeaQ Integrated Bridge developed by Vard Electro have been demonstrated in real-life operations through deliveries to 25 vessels across the fishery, cruise and offshore sectors since 2017 and the Norwegian supplier is now gearing up for further orders in the offshore wind market.The system carries type approval from DNV according to the NAUT class notation that is intended to reduce the risk of collision, grounding and heavy weather damage through enhancement of bridge system reliability.This notation also includes the additional OC and AW qualifiers that set requirements for bridge design, workstation arrangement, installation of navigational equipment and provision of manoeuvring documentation for vessels operating in ocean, coastal and open waters, as well as the OSV qualifier for offshore service vessels.The SeaQ Integrated Bridge facilitates flexible and seamless integration of a wide selection of maritime systems and applications, such as navigation and communication into the bridge’s matrix solution, independent of system manufacturer and without the need for modification. The modular design of the systems makes it highly adaptable for a wide range of equipment across the bridge for all types of vessels based on shipowner’s requirements.The set-up allows each operator to configure a personalized setup of integrated systems from a 12-inch touch screen, with an array of displays in various sizes from 27-55" giving an instant and comprehensive overview of system status within a clean and efficient workspace ergonomically optimized for long work shifts.The smart multi-functional touch screen integrated into the workstation has an intuitive user-friendly interface with apps for functions including search lights, navigation lights, outdoor light control, window heating control, CCTV, Central Alarm System (CAM) and Bridge Navigational Watch Alarm System (BNWAS). Furthermore, the system can be personally customized according to individual user preferences.Vard Electro’s Gisle Anderssen explains: “The SeaQ Integrated Bridge has been designed with the user in mind to provide easy accessibility to key system functions for efficient responsiveness in support of improved safety and operational performance. Our integrated solution provides a streamlined and well-organized environment for advanced dynamics positioning (DP) operations at offshore wind installations, consolidating all vital functions with close reach.“The system complements the battery hybrid power systems on these newbuilds as it enables optimal decision-making on the bridge to maximize energy efficiency.”The hybrid battery power solution being installed on the Rem Power and its sister vessel, due for delivery in 2024, incorporates the SeaQ Energy Storage System with 2.2 megawatts of power to store excess energy available from the vessel or shore connections that can be used later to reduce fuel consumption or optimize performance.The battery can be used as a spinning reserve for more dynamic response capability versus a diesel generator that needs to ramp up, thereby improving seakeeping and manoeuvrability, and also has enhanced ride through.In addition, it enables peak shaving of loads and strategic loading where the operating point of the gensets is optimised. Running solely on battery power results in zero emissions and less maintenance as there are no moving engine parts, which also reduces noise and vibration.This is augmented by the SeaQ Power Management System for smart control of energy usage to ensure power is supplied in accordance with the vessel’s operational needs, which can avert blackouts and maintain reliable operation in demanding situations.SeaQ Green Pilot monitors fuel consumption to generate real-time data on emissions to track progress against energy management KPIs and comply with the Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan. In addition, SeaQ Drives enables low harmonic drive for efficient operation of thrusters, while SeaQ Switchgear ensures safe operations of closed-bus dynamic positioning.As well as the two CSOVs, the SeaQ technologies will also provide the building blocks for a new generation of zero-emission vessels being developed under the Vard Group’s ZeroClass initiative.