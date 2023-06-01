Skipsteknisk designs Eco-friendly Pelagic Freezer Trawler

Skipsteknisk have been chosen to design the new generation eco-friendly, high-capacity, pelagic freezer trawler vessel for Vikingbank an affiliated company of Parlevliet & Van der Plas (P&P) operating out of Katwijk, the Netherlands.



This new ST-192 design newbuild will replace the larger KW-174; Annelies Ilelena (ex. Atlantic Dawn), when she will be put in operation the winter of 2024-25.



Assigned as BN 1119 by the builder yard Tersan Shipyard of Turkey, steel cutting for the new vessel has already started.



REDUCED ENERGY DEMAND

The twin screw propulsion machinery is being equipped with the very fuel-efficient medium speed Wartsila engines. The sophisticated electric system onboard contains an extensive use of frequency drives obtaining reduced energy demand throughout.



The new vessel will be equipped with cleaning technologies by means of scrubbers and selective catalytic reactors, reducing effluents of particles and greenhouse gases to the environment to the lowest standards possible.



WILL BE DEPLOYED WORLDWIDE

With a crew up to 60 persons, the vessel will be deployed worldwide. She will target pelagic species like herring, sardines, mackerel, horse mackerel and blue whiting. All fish will be frozen on board and is destined for 100% human consumption purposes.



Skipsteknisk are very grateful that Parlevliet & Van Der Plas again awarded this interesting assignment to Skipsteknisk, knowing this will become newbuild project number 4 to the P&P Group fleet renewal designed by Skipsteknisk.



