BOS Power acquires Mecmar

About Mecmar

Mecmar is a leading provider of exhaust gas systems for marine diesel engines and gas turbines.

The company has delivered more than 600 systems globally to fast ferries, SAR and patrol vessels, navy vessels and luxury yachts.

About BOS Power

BOS Power, headquartered in Norway, supplies innovative and reliable power systems for the professional marine, industrial and critical public infrastructure sectors.

The company has locations throughout the Nordics, offering project execution and support to meet the needs of its customers.

Mecmar offers a complete range of services, including advisory, technical design, project management, component supply, commissioning and lifecycle support.“Mecmar has a three-decade track record as a supplier of high quality, specialised exhaust systems to demanding customers worldwide. It is a great addition to our comprehensive and diversified marine offering,” says Ove Johan Solem, CEO, BOS Power.“Our acquisition of Mecmar supports our overall strategy of becoming an even stronger player in the marine propulsion market. Mecmar’s technology reduces the space needed for exhaust systems and drastically decreases the thermal signature of naval vessels. As the pace of naval new building increases, so will the demand for Mecmar’s unique technology.”“I am pleased that Mecmar has now joined the BOS Power family. Being part of a large, international organization will allow the company to grow and flourish in the coming years,” says Eirik Nesse, Director Marine Propulsion, BOS Power.“Furthermore, BOS Power’s 50 years of experience distributing Rolls Royce Power Systems’ mtu engines, as well as our solid financial position, makes us a trustworthy partner for Mecmar’s existing and new customers.”