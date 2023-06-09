FSV Group and FMV agree newbuilding contract

The design is based on the Aurora Series FMV launched with Sirius Design & Integration in August 2022

FSV Group (FSV) and Fitjar Mekaniske Verksted (FMV) have signed a contract for the design and construction of a new stun & bleed vessel of type Aurora 500 SD.



The design is based on the Aurora Series FMV launched with Sirius Design & Integration in August 2022. The vessel has main dimensions LxB of 50 x 12 m, and fish hold capacity of ab. 500 m3.



The vessel is bnr. FMV56 and shall be delivered in Q1-2025.



The customer is an international client of FSV.



FMV - QUALITY AND KNOW-HOW

This stun & bleed vessel will be the 12th such from FMV. The yards proven experience and quality has been an important factor in FSVs evaluation. Arild Aasmyr, CEO of FSV Group, says FSV is looking forward to entering into a new market segment and continuing the good cooperation with FMV.



“We are proud to enter into this contract and continuing our good relations with FSV Group”, says Yard Manager Hugo Strand. “FSV Group has a reputation of building state of the art vessels and performing professional services. We will do our best for FSV Group to continue their development”.



The FMV56 will be custom made, efficient and reliable. And like the other S&B vessels from FMV hopefully serve both Shipowner and their clients well, taking the fish-farming industry a step forward.



From the signing. From left Endre Brekstad (FSV), Olav Myrstad (FSV), Arild Aasmyr (rFSV), Hugo Strand (FMV), Kjell Arild Skar (FMV). Photo: Fitjar Mekaniske Verksted