Two more CSOVs for Acta Marine designed by Ulstein

Tersan Shipyard has signed new contracts with Acta Marine of Netherlands for the building of two more DP2 Commissioning Service Operation Vessels powered with Methanol and MDO/HVO. Including the first two CSOVs that are under construction, Tersan’s orderbook has now reached four sister projects for Acta Marine.



Maintenance of offshore wind projects

The two new CSOVs are intended to work under Acta’s recently signed agreement with RWE in order to support the day-to-day operations and maintenance of two of RWE’s largest offshore wind projects, the newly operational 857 MW Triton Knoll and the 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm which is now under construction in the UK.

Like their sisters the vessels will be 89 meters long and 19 meters wide. Despite having the same area for accommodation due more single cabin lay-out the new vessels will accommodate up to 89 people. The CSOVs will be equipped with Motion Compensated Gangway systems supplied from SMST, mounted on the integrated towers with height adjustment and a personnel/cargo lift. Addition to the advanced gangway system, they will feature a 3D-motion compensated crane with 6 tons of lifting capacity again supplied by SMST and 500 m2 indoor and 500 m2 outdoor cargo areas. The vessels are aiming to provide a short, efficient and safe transfer of personnel and cargo even in the harsh weather conditions where the level of waves reaches up to 3.00 meters.



Designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions AS with the cooperation of Acta Marine, the vessels will include TWIN-X stern, an integrated walk-to-work gangway system, 3D crane and the hotel styled accommodation areas. Thanks to their state-of-art design and technologies on board, the vessels will be targeting the expectations and needs in the offshore wind construction market.

Green energy

Tersan Shipyard Business Development and Marketing Director Sakir Erdogan says: – We are very proud to add two more significant vessels to our order book, which will be key players of the renewable market. We have experienced a really good start with both Ulstein and Acta Marine whose professional approach have added value to these projects. We are confident that we will reach our common goal of building innovative ships that will serve for a sustainable future. Acta Marine’s sustainability intentions also match perfectly with our shipyards’ in order to achieve a more efficient production with less energy consumption, and a strategy to increase renewables. During the whole building process of the vessels, we are using % 100 renewable energy provided by both I-REC certificated wind farms and also provided by more than 10.000 pcs of our own solar energy panels mounted on the roof tops of the shipyard’s workshops which means four Acta Marine Vessels will be build using % 100 green energy.

Acta Marine vessels will provide high agility, operability and workability during the transfer of people and cargo to the offshore wind farms. Optimized on-board logistics, high productivity and high comfort for the crew add great value to the vessels and dual fuel methanol driven propulsion will provide significant CO2 reduction measures. While the first two vessels are scheduled for delivery around Q3 of 2024, the latest two vessels are planned for Q4 of 2024 and Q1 of 2025.