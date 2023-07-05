Tersan launched 8th vessel for Ervik Havfiske

Tersan Shipyard

Tersan is one of Turkey’s largest new building shipyard employing about 5.000 people in two shipyards, in Istanbul and in Yalova and with a track record of building more than 100 ships.

The yard is specialized in building technologically advanced offshore, fishing and other types of vessels for their international customers, mostly from Northern Europe.

Tersan is a diversified shipbuilder whom has gained considerable experience in building of LNG and battery operated vessels besides number of value-added niche new-built ships of many types and sizes.

Tersan has been awarded as the export leader of Turkey in its new shipbuilding sector for nine years in the last ten years.

The fishing vessel designed and being built to facilitate more efficient operations and safer working conditions for the fishermen.Designed by Marinteknikk, again a long-term partner for Tersan, the vessel will have a length of 70 meters and a breadth of 17 meters. The cabin capacity onboard the ship will be for 35 people. She will operate in the Norwegian and Barents seas for shrimp and snow crab and is being built conforming high ice class regulations.This is the 8vessel Tersan Shipyard is building for Ervik Havfiske, expressing the strong partnership between the two companies. The first vessel which was also named Froyanes, was delivered in 2011. In the past 12 years, Tersan Shipyard delivered 6 more vessels which are successfully conducting fishery operations for Ervik Havfiske.While the current Tersan built fleet of Ervik Havfiske is fishing successfully in Anctarctic and in Norwegian waters, new Froyanes is also planned to be delivered and join them by the end of 2023.