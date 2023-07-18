Brunvoll announces contract with Esvagt

Esvagt

Esvagt is a Danish ship owner and operator specializing in offshore wind and oil & gas industries.

Esvagt has a fleet of over 40 vessels, primarily Emergency Response and Rescue Vessels (ERRVs) and Service Operation Vessels (SOVs).

This vessel, designed by HAV Design in Norway, will share the same main particulars as the vessel announced in May last year, with a length overall of 93.0 meters, a breadth of 19.6 meters, a draught of 6.5 meters, and a maximum speed of 14 knots.

Brunvoll

Brunvoll is a part of Brunvoll Holding AS and is a leading maritime system supplier.

The group has extensive experience in the development, in-house production, and service of propulsion, positioning, and manoeuvring systems for advanced ocean-going vessels.

Brunvoll is a Norwegian family-owned company with a high export share and excellent financial stability.

The group is experiencing strong growth and achieved a turnover of approximately 1.2 billion NOK in 2022.

The company was established in 1912 and has over 500 employees in Norway, located in Molde, Volda, Ålesund, Porsgrunn, and Dalen.

Brunvoll is represented through a sales and service network in over 20 countries worldwide. Brunvoll's vision is "Trusted World Wide," and their values are to be responsible, reliable, and committed.



Both vessels are built by Cemre Shipyard and will enter into a 10-year charter for Ørsted at their U.K East Coast Hub.The delivery from Brunvoll consists of a complete propulsion and manoeuvring system, including azimuth propulsion thrusters, retractable azimuth thrusters, and a tunnel thruster. The system does in addition feature Brunvoll’s own condition monitoring system (BruCon CMS).VP Sales, Bernt Rune Riksfjord, said this when the first vessel was announced last year; ”This is a breakthrough for Brunvoll in the azimuth thruster propulsion market. Esvagt and HAV Design are both important players in the renewable segment. We have a long relationship with both, and we are excited that they now also will use our propulsion thrusters. Brunvoll has a strategic commitment to be a preferred vendor for renewable energy vessels with dynamic position capabilities. This contract shows our importance as such a supplier and that the extensive effort placed into developing thrusters for this market has been successful. “