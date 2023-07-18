MARITIMT
Brunvoll announces contract with Esvagt
Publisert: 18.07.2023 kl. 10.45
Esvagt and HAV Design have selected Brunvoll as the supplier of a propulsion and manoeuvring system for another Service Operations Vessel (SOV). The delivery will be a repeat of the contracted vessel from last year, known as "The world's first green fuel SOV".
Both vessels are built by Cemre Shipyard and will enter into a 10-year charter for Ørsted at their U.K East Coast Hub.
The delivery from Brunvoll consists of a complete propulsion and manoeuvring system, including azimuth propulsion thrusters, retractable azimuth thrusters, and a tunnel thruster. The system does in addition feature Brunvoll’s own condition monitoring system (BruCon CMS).
A BREAKTHROUGH
VP Sales, Bernt Rune Riksfjord, said this when the first vessel was announced last year; ”This is a breakthrough for Brunvoll in the azimuth thruster propulsion market. Esvagt and HAV Design are both important players in the renewable segment. We have a long relationship with both, and we are excited that they now also will use our propulsion thrusters. Brunvoll has a strategic commitment to be a preferred vendor for renewable energy vessels with dynamic position capabilities. This contract shows our importance as such a supplier and that the extensive effort placed into developing thrusters for this market has been successful. “
Esvagt
Brunvoll
- Esvagt is a Danish ship owner and operator specializing in offshore wind and oil & gas industries.
- Esvagt has a fleet of over 40 vessels, primarily Emergency Response and Rescue Vessels (ERRVs) and Service Operation Vessels (SOVs).
- This vessel, designed by HAV Design in Norway, will share the same main particulars as the vessel announced in May last year, with a length overall of 93.0 meters, a breadth of 19.6 meters, a draught of 6.5 meters, and a maximum speed of 14 knots.
- Brunvoll is a part of Brunvoll Holding AS and is a leading maritime system supplier.
- The group has extensive experience in the development, in-house production, and service of propulsion, positioning, and manoeuvring systems for advanced ocean-going vessels.
- Brunvoll is a Norwegian family-owned company with a high export share and excellent financial stability.
- The group is experiencing strong growth and achieved a turnover of approximately 1.2 billion NOK in 2022.
- The company was established in 1912 and has over 500 employees in Norway, located in Molde, Volda, Ålesund, Porsgrunn, and Dalen.
- Brunvoll is represented through a sales and service network in over 20 countries worldwide. Brunvoll's vision is "Trusted World Wide," and their values are to be responsible, reliable, and committed.
