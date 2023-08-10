Purus Wind and Vard selects Brunvoll

Brunvoll

Brunvoll is a part of Brunvoll Holding AS and is a leading maritime system supplier. The group has extensive experience in the development, in-house production, and service of propulsion, positioning, and manoeuvring systems for advanced ocean-going vessels.

Brunvoll is a Norwegian family-owned company with a high export share and excellent financial stability.

The group is experiencing strong growth and achieved a turnover of approximately 1.2 billion NOK in 2022.

The company was established in 1912 and has over 500 employees in Norway, located in Molde, Volda, Ålesund, Porsgrunn, and Dalen. Brunvoll is represented through a sales and service network in over 20 countries worldwide.

Brunvoll's vision is "Trusted World Wide," and their values are to be responsible, reliable, and committed.

Purus Wind

Headquartered in the UK, Purus Wind is a wholly owned subsidiary of Purus Marine and is an established owner and operator of offshore vessels and a leader in providing low-carbon solutions to its customers for the construction and operation of offshore wind parks.

The company’s experienced team spans a breadth of capabilities including vessel management and chartering.

Vard

Vard is one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels. Headquartered in Norway and with approximately 7,000 employees, Vard operates shipbuilding facilities in Norway, Romania, Brazil, and Vietnam.

Through its specialized subsidiaries, Vard develops power and automation systems, deck handling equipment, and vessel accommodation solutions, and provides design and engineering services to the global maritime industry.

Vard’s long shipbuilding traditions, cutting-edge innovation and technology coupled with its global operations and track record in constructing complex and highly customized vessels have earned it recognition from industry players and enabled it to build strong relationships with its customers.

Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fincanteri S.p.A. Headquartered in Trieste, Italy, is majority shareholder of Vard with around 98 % of the shares.

Fincanteri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, and a global leader in cruise ship design and reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, the Group today has a production network of 18 shipyards operating on four continents and over 20,000 employees.

The propulsion thrusters feature the latest and greatest improvements to meet the increasingly stricter requirements for rapid, safe, and accurate DP operations for SOVs/CSOVs. This includes significantly improved azimuth rotation speed, increases propeller acceleration/deceleration, and arrangements for increased thrust efficiency in terms of reduced thruster and hull interaction.

Each vessel will be outfitted with two azimuth thrusters for propulsion, and two retractable azimuth thrusters and a tunnel thruster for manoeuvring. The scope of supply features also Brunvoll's Propulsion and Thruster Control system, BruCon PTC.

"We are humble and proud that Vard and Purus Wind have chosen Brunvoll as their trusted partner for these newbuilds. I would especially like to thank the Vard organization for working very closely with our people during these projects, demonstrating the strength of the maritime cluster in the region. The offshore wind market will be an important segment for Brunvoll in the coming years, and with these additions to our orderbook we already have good visibility for factory utilization in 2024." says Kåre Øyvind Vassdal, CEO at Brunvoll Group.

Combined with the two retractable azimuth thrusters and the tunnel thruster in the bow, the vessels should be ideally equipped with regards to the operational requirements, DP accuracy, and overall performance. The vessels, which are of Vard 4 19-design, will be approximately 87 x 19,5 meters with a capacity of 120 people. The design is optimized for low fuel consumption, high operability, and comfort.

Delivery of the vessels will be in Q2 2025 and Q2 2026. The first vessel will be delivered from one of Vard's yards in Norway. The other vessel will be built by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam. The two options are also planned to be built both in Norway and Vietnam.

"The close collaboration between maritime players in a maritime cluster, with the yards as the hub, has been the catalyst for improvements and innovation for more than a century. Requiring relationships based on trust and longevity far beyond your standard contract. These liaisons are crucial to manage the risks involved in prototyping and enabling sustainable business at sea. Whilst – at the same time, delivering vessels on world leading construction times, at agreed cost, and with the required worldwide support after delivery. The chosen solution in this project is an optimalisation from both Vard Design and Brunvoll, and they will give better operability and lower emissions. In Vard we have focus on our partnerships, and with Brunvoll it dates back more than 80 years," says Runar Vaagnes, SVP Sales & Marketing in Vard.