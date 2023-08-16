Kongsberg Digital to digitalise entire Höegh Autoliners’ fleet

Höegh Autoliners is a leading global provider of ocean transportation services within the PCTC (Pure Car and Truck Carrier) segment. With an expansive fleet of approximately 40 vessels, the company operates an extensive network of eleven global deep-sea trades. Each year, Höegh Autoliners facilitates over 3000 port calls. With its ongoing newbuild projects, the company is set to deliver the first ammonia-ready PCTC in the deep sea segment from 2024 and onwards.In 2019, Höegh Autoliners was the first customer of Vessel Insight, Kongsberg Digital's cloud infrastructure. To exploit new ways to reduce emissions, increase predictability, and improve safety, Höegh Autoliners has been a vital pilot customer for Kongsberg Digital, testing new technology such as Digital Twin for the maritime industry and applications such as Vessel Performance.Höegh Autoliners has an ambitious newbuild program going forward, with its ammonia-ready dual-fuel Aurora class vessels – the world’s largest and most environmentally friendly Pure Car, Truck Carriers. Höegh Autoliners has ordered twelve Aurora class vessels – expecting the delivery of two every six months starting from the second half of 2024.The Aurora class vessels will have Vessel Insight installed when they embark on their maiden voyages. The newly signed contract also ensures the continued roll-out of Vessel Insight to Höegh Autoliners' existing fleet, except for a few older vessels, and be connected to the cloud through Kongsberg Digital's maritime cloud infrastructure throughout 2023.Höegh Autoliners has a clear ambition to reach net zero by 2040 and to improve AER (efficiency) by 30 per cent by 2030, with 2019 as a baseline. The company has a strong decarbonisation track record as its efficiency has been improved by 37 per cent since 2008.This extended collaboration between Kongsberg Digital and Höegh Autoliners will play an important role in Höegh Autoliner's important ambition to meet its set goals.“With our close history, Höegh Autoliners is more of a partner than a customer to us; the company is a digital, ambitious frontrunner with whom we share a passion for innovation and sustainability. The best and only way to meet sustainability ambitions and the ever-increasing emissions regulations within the maritime sector is to work together on the issues at hand. We are proud to be Höegh Autoliners trusted digitalisation partner, and Kongsberg Digital is truly looking forward to working closely with Höegh Autoliners in the coming years.” says Shane McArdle, CEO at Kongsberg Digital.“We are steadily progressing towards achieving a state of zero emissions while consistently delivering reliable ocean transportation solutions to our global customers. In pursuit of this objective, we are actively digitalising our fleet using Kongsberg Digital's technology. This will accelerate our path towards more sustainable, efficient, and transparent operations while ensuring that our vessels are at the forefront of digitalisation in the industry. Embracing this digital revolution enables us to offer improved services to our valued customers worldwide, “says Andreas Enger, CEO at Höegh Autoliners.